World

22 Mar 2024 | 13:37 h

Despite being one of the countries with the largest number of glaciers in South America, global warming and climatic conditions have generated accelerated melting of these, which has caused irreversible loss.

Join the Whatsapp channel of La República World Water Day: what is its origin and importance of celebrating this date? Gabriel Boric assures that Chile must guarantee water as a “human right”

In commemoration of World Water Day, in December 1992, the United Nations General Assembly established that this day would be celebrated on March 22 of each year. This decision was made with the aim of raising awareness among the population about the crucial importance that water resources have in our existence.

This date has put on the table the alarming situation that humanity is going through in the face of this global crisis with regard to water and sanitation, a situation that is reflected in the alarming statistics related to the inadequate management of wastewater.

Palcacocha Lagoon, located in the Andes mountain range, Áncash. Photo: AFP

In relation to this problem, one of the most damaged resources are glaciers, these sources of fresh water that have been harmed by urbanization, sanitation, climate change, natural disasters and other factors that directly impact the management and sustainability of these water resources at a global level.

Glaciers at risk, with losses of up to 60%

Peru plays a prominent role in the global context related to water, hosting 68% of the world’s tropical glaciers. The preservation and study of these glaciers are carried out by the National Institute for Research in Glaciers and Mountain Ecosystems (Inaigem), based in Huaraz, highlighting its commitment to the research and protection of these valuable ecosystems.

Vital as freshwater reservoirs, glaciers provide water through melting during periods of scarcity, such as the dry season. However, over the course of the last 60 years, and amid the challenges imposed by climate change, a historic loss of ice has been observed that has resulted in a 56% decrease in glacier mass.

Glaciers of PeruDepartmentNumber of GlaciersArea (km2)Ancash549441.13Cusco765341.38Puno25482.46Lima18357.53Arequipa5652.96Junín15236.19Huánuco5624.23Pasco5412.84Apurímac121.45Huancavelica30 .14TOTAL:2.0841.050.32

Inaigem has pointed out that the accelerated melting of glaciers negatively affects the storage of water in glacial lagoons, as well as the water supply to rivers and the sustainability of other ecosystems that depend primarily on the flow of water from the melting of these glaciers.

The alarming situation of the glaciers has generated concern among researchers. Based on the first National Glacier Inventory, published by Hidrandina in 1989, a reduction of 1,348.75 km² in the glacier surface over 58 years has been calculated, which represents a total loss percentage of 56.22%, they need.

Reserve wetlands, hope for water

In the Andean region, ecosystems characterized by the predominant presence of grasslands include the paramos, the punas and the jalcas. These habitats play a crucial role as main sources of water-related ecosystem services, highlighting the importance of their conservation and restoration. This action is vital to ensure the provision of water resources in the Andean countries, underlining its relevance for the water security of the region.

High Andean grasslands are decisive for water conservation. Photo: Andean Forest

A study carried out by the United States Agency for International Development revealed that high Andean grasslands allow the continuous recharge of Andean wetlands (bofedales) and are hydrologically connected to the drainage network during rain storms in paramo basins. with small contributions of groundwater.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Bachelor in Communication Sciences from the San Martín de Porres University, multiplatform journalist, content creator and public relations specialist. She is currently editor of the World section of La República. She is passionate about writing and traveling.