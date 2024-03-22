Volkswagen presents the GTX version of the ID. Buzz, the famous electric “Bulli”, now enhanced with two electric motors with a total of 340 HP. This new variant promises sporty performance (0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds) while maintaining the space and practicality characteristic of the ID. Basic buzz.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX, features and performance

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX is equipped with two electric motors providing a total output of 340 HP of power, plus 4Motion all-wheel drive, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 160 km /h.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX batteria

The ID’s traction system. Buzz GTX consists of an APP550 type permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) on the rear axle, which delivers an output of 210 kW (286 HP) and a maximum torque of 550 Nm. The front axle is equipped with a motor asynchronous (ASM) type AKA150 with 80 kW (109 HP) and a maximum torque of 134 Nm.

Asynchronous motor (ASM) type AKA150 on the front axle

Two battery sizes are available: one of 79 kWh (the same as the ID.3 GTX) and one of 86 kWh (as on the ID.7 GTX Tourer). The vehicle supports fast charging up to 200 kW, with charging times of approximately 25 minutes to go from 10% to 80% charge.

PSM APP550 synchronous motor on the rear axle

Thanks to the new engine, the towing capacity has increased: the ID. The regular wheelbase Buzz GTX has a towing capacity of 1,800kg, while the long wheelbase variant can tow up to 1,600kg. This represents a capacity increase of 800 and 600 kg respectively compared to traditional versions of the ID. Buzz.

The ID. Buzz GTX features a distinctive front characterized by the bumper with black honeycomb ventilation grille and new lateral aerodynamic elements, giving it a dynamic and original appearance.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX front light signature

Newly configured daytime running light elements are integrated to the left and right of the bumper: two overlapping LED triangles resembling an arrowhead. The black body elements, such as the ventilation grille, aerodynamic elements, GTX lettering and exterior mirror shells, are made of high-gloss black. Furthermore, the ID. Buzz GTX is fitted with the new 19-inch Venlo alloy wheel as standard, while the GTX wheel range includes two new 21-inch alloy wheels, Caracas (black) and Townsville (black with mirror-turned surface), available as options. The standard equipment also includes Matrix IQ.LIGHT LED headlights.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX

ID. Buzz GTX posteriore 3/4

ID. Buzz GTX laterale

ID. Buzz GTX posteriore 3/4

ID. Buzz GTX frontale

ID. Buzz GTX posteriore

Front luminous signature

Cockpit dashboard

Interior passenger compartment spaceVolkswagen ID. Buzz GTX

As for colors, the ID. Buzz GTX features a new Cherry Red paint, which can be configured in a single-color version or, upon request, in a two-tone version in combination with the Mono Silver metallic paint.

Volkswagen has also made changes to the interior equipment of the ID vehicle. Buzz GTX, with dark colors that underline the sporty character. The seats were designed in the typical GTX design: electrically adjustable comfort seats with memory function, black ArtVelours Eco microfibre upholstery with a new diamond pattern, red contrasting stitching and red piping. The multifunction steering wheel features red cross stitching, a red center trim appliqué and integrated chrome GTX lettering.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX cockpit dashboard

The ID. The short-wheelbase Buzz GTX is available in a five-seater version with a 40:60 split sofa in the second row of seats or in a six-seater version with two single rear seats in the second and third rows.

The ID. The long-wheelbase Buzz GTX can be configured in a five- or six-seater version, or in a seven-seater version with a three-seater sofa in the second row and two single rear seats in the third row. The second row seats can be moved longitudinally by 150 mm in the case of the short wheelbase and 200 mm in the case of the long wheelbase, and are equipped with ISOFIX anchoring systems.

Front seat fabric and GTX logo

The trunk volume varies depending on the configuration, with the ID. Buzz GTX short wheelbase offering volume between 1,121 liters and 2,123 liters and the ID. Buzz GTX long wheelbase offering up to 2,469 liters of volume. Both models can be equipped with a Multiflex Board, which provides a second loading floor and a flat loading surface with the rear seats folded down.

Infotainment con ChatGPT

With the introduction of the new GTX models, a significant hardware and software update has been implemented across the entire range. Among the new features on board, we find a head-up display (optional) and the latest generation of infotainment systems (standard), characterized by new menus, improved graphics and greater computing capacity.

The system’s touchscreen has been increased to 12.9 inches rather than 12.0, while a new light touch bar lets you adjust temperature and volume. The new IDA voice assistant responds to voice commands based on natural language and integrates artificial intelligence, offering an online connection to databases such as Wikipedia.

12.9-inch infotainment display

A world innovation is the integration of the IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT. Furthermore, the Wellness app has been introduced, which allows you to adjust the vehicle’s functions to maximize well-being while driving or charging. The new range of assistance systems includes the improved Park Assist Plus with the Remote function for remote parking via smartphone and Exit Assist, which warns of the presence of vehicles and bicycles when the door is opened and temporarily prevents it from opening. in case of danger.

Prezzo

The price of the ID. Buzz GTX has not been communicated, but we can assume a cost of over 80,000 euros.

Photo Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX