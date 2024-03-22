Volkswagen now has camper versions of all of its vans in its catalog, with the exception of one van. For example, Caddy, Transporter and even Crafter are derived from California, but this does not apply to ID. Hum. This was mainly due to the higher weight of the electric model, meaning that additional equipment would test the limits of a category B driving licence. However, these limits appear to be increasing, meaning that you will be allowed to go up to 4. 25 tons on an electric camper, but even then they will see such an ID. Buzz California isn’t with Volkswagen yet.

Not electric, but hybrid

In an interview with the British Autocar, Lars Krause, head of the brand’s marketing department, spoke about the appearance of such a Volkswagen ID. BuzzCalifornia. He once again confirmed that you should not expect this right away, although, according to him, this is not so much due to problems maintaining weight within normal limits. Instead, the CEO explains that through market analysis and surveys of their customers, they noticed that there simply isn’t a demand for pure electric campers yet. Krause said the issue could still arise, but he doesn’t expect it to happen until, say, 2030, meaning we won’t need an ID this decade. Buzz California.

While a number of other manufacturers are already working on electric campers, such as Mercedes with the EQT Marco Polo or Opel with the Zafira-E Life Crosscamp, Volkswagen is holding back for now. However, this does not mean that they do not see any benefit in electrifying their campers, on the contrary. For example, last year they previewed the Californian version of the T7 Multivan plug-in hybrid and promised to bring it to market during 2024.