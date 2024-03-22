loading…

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their children visited a Hindu temple built on the site of an ancient mosque. Photo/instagram/PriyankaChopra

NEW DELHI – Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have come under heavy criticism for visiting a controversial temple in India built on the ruins of a demolished 16th century mosque.

In January, Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple, where the Babri Mosque once stood, in a widely publicized ceremony.

Construction of the temple, which is not yet fully completed, is one of Modi’s key policies, and is a rallying point for Hindu nationalists in the country.

On Wednesday, Chopra, one of India’s highest-paid actresses and a star in numerous American films and television shows, posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her and Jonas at a temple with their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

Chopra and Jonas visited the temple at a time of rising religious tensions, ahead of India’s general elections.

After Chopra’s post, many took to social media to express their surprise at seeing Jonas at the temple.

One user X alleged, “Jonas did Hindu nationalist PR for the temple which was the party’s crowning achievement passing laws excluding Muslim immigrants.”

Others accused him of espousing “a deeply casteist and anti-Muslim Hindutva ideology” during his visit.

On the contrary, the event received wide positive coverage in the Indian media.

Chopra is known to be close to Modi, and invited him to her 2018 wedding in Delhi.