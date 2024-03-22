Those who set their alarms (or, like Remco, simply went to bed late) for Australia’s first free practice session were treated to a surprisingly exciting session. There were some difficult moments and even a big accident. The difference in lap times was also minimal. Hopefully the second free practice in Australia can continue that momentum.

Alexander Albon will have a less positive view of VT1. It was he who folded his car, which caused the red flag to appear. We see Albon before the start of the second free practice session in his usual Williams clothing rather than his racing suit. Mechanics are still busy assembling the driver’s new Formula 1 car, but they won’t be able to do so until their training is complete.

Verstappen’s car is also being worked on when the light turns green. His RB20 hit the asphalt hard, apparently causing extensive damage. So much precious time has been lost for the current world champion. When Verstappen first takes to the track, there are still 38 minutes left on the clock.

And again a lot of events on the track

As in the first training session, there are always cars on the track. And even now things are not going smoothly. Logan Sargeant accelerates too early, too much and spins out of a tight corner. Luckily for himself and his Williams mechanics, he manages to lift the car off the wall. Fernando Alonso is also over the limit. In the 6-7 combination he grabs the curb too hard on the exit, causing his four-wheel Aston to come off. The Spanish driver then turns fast enough to keep the car away from the wall.

Meanwhile, Verstappen has done a few laps on the medium tires and reports what’s wrong with his car. The brakes lock up and Verstappen suffers from understeer in the final sector, but “otherwise the car drives well,” says the driver. When he switches to new soft tyres, Verstappen still falls short of Leclerc’s time. Verstappen, like Sainz, is 0.43 seconds behind. Aston Martin finish fourth and fifth and therefore appear to be the fastest team this weekend behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

Later, Verstappen tightens the time, but he still has to give Leclerc more than three tenths. Things are not going as smoothly for Verstappen as in the previous two races. Irritating for him and his fans, but for the neutral Formula 1 viewer, this weekend may be more fun than another dominant victory for Verstappen.

Results from the second free practice session for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Leclerc Verstappen Science Stroll Alonso Russell Piastri Perez Norris Tsunoda Zhou Ricciardo Sargeant Bottas Gasly Hulkenberg Ocon Hamilton Magnussen Albon

What time does Formula 1 start at Albert Park?

Saturday, March 23

3rd free workout: 02:30 – 03:30

Qualification: 6:00–7:00.

Sunday, March 24

Race: 5:00 am.