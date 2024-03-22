In the midst of the strong political tension that is being experienced in Venezuela due to the advancement of the presidential elections for next July 28, 2024, millions of citizens of the plains country who are abroad could be at risk of losing their right to vote. . Given the uncertainty, the national organizing coordinator of Vente Venezuela in Peru, Luis Villasana, analyzes the electoral panorama and the problematic points in the middle of the registration process to enable your identity for the next elections.

As mentioned in the first lines, the National Electoral Council (CNE) called to advance the process to elect the next head of the Venezuelan Republic, including the Electoral Registry as of March 18. How does this measure affect Venezuelans abroad? What are the main obstacles and what solutions are expected from the Nicolás Maduro regime when accepting the Barbados Agreement? The answers to these questions below.

Is the electoral registry inaccessible to Venezuelans abroad due to the 2024 presidential elections?

In conversation with Luis Villasana, representative of the Vente Venezuela political party led by María Corina Machado, face of the opposition heading to the 2024 presidential elections against Nicolás Maduro, the reality faced by Venezuelans abroad as part of the most important electoral process was evaluated. of the Caribbean country. In that sense, a serious problem has been found in the registration phase, which is the only means to exercise your right to decide the future of the country.

—How do Venezuelans abroad experience the presidential elections in Venezuela?

—Outside the country there are approximately more than 7 million Venezuelans who are dispersed throughout the world. Only here in Peru, the most accepted figure speaks of 1.5 million Venezuelans who are living here in Peru, of which more than 700 thousand are authorized to exercise our right to vote. However, we have been surprised that on Monday, March 18, the first day for the authorization of registration in the electoral registry for new Venezuelans or the updating of data, until today here at the embassy of the Peru, like other consulates in the world, has not opened the process, and this is an example that this early election is not the most correct. I am sure that, beyond a condition due to the political issue or wanting to delay the process, it is a logistical issue and that they are not capable of meeting their own deadlines that they have established.

Venezuelans abroad call for the departure of Nicolás Maduro. Photo: Andina.

As I had mentioned at the beginning, here in Peru there are approximately 700 thousand Venezuelans who are eligible to carry out this registration. However, they have given us only a few days, and there are 17 days left. And the truth is, for this process to be the most democratic and transparent under these conditions, honestly, it is impossible.

—What are the main problems in the midst of the presidential elections for Venezuelans abroad?

—Let us remember that to this day we do not know for sure what the requirements are. So, once we have the requirements, at least the first ones, which have already been given unofficially… Actually, our intention is to monitor this incident in real time, inform the command in Venezuela about what the requirements are, the changes in them, and really, I’ll be honest, they are difficult to fulfill.

—How many Venezuelans in Peru will vote in the 2024 presidential elections?

—They are asking us for permanent or immigrant immigration status. We have identified with Migrations that in Peru alone there are 1,756 Venezuelans of permanent quality. That means that, if we put together the eight thousand with dual nationality and one or another family member, we would be talking about a maximum universe of approximately 10 thousand people who would be truly enabled to exercise their right with these requirements that we have today.

María Corina Machado surpasses Nicolás Maduro in electoral approval. Photo: LR/AFP composition.

However, you would additionally have to meet a requirement that is even more impossible, which is to have a valid passport or, failing that, the document that proves that you are in the process of receiving your passport or a passport renewal as well. The Peruvian-Venezuelan passport is the most expensive worldwide. We are talking about more than 300 dollars per document. For a Venezuelan who earns the minimum wage, which is the majority of us here, this is really impossible.

—Does Vente Venezuela, as a party, believe that Nicolás Maduro’s regime will allow María Corina Machado to participate in the 2024 presidential elections?

—The political issue and political scenarios are very dynamic. So, for our part, as a political party, María Corina remains the only candidate chosen by the majority of Venezuelans who participated in the primaries with more than 92% approval, and there is no other possibility other than her. And the only one who needs a replacement or substitute is Maduro. We cannot lose focus from there, that is the route, we have international pressure.

That is why we make a statement to the Peruvian Government to support us, the Venezuelan community, in urging the Venezuelan regime to allow the opening of the process and also the flexibility of these requirements, which, as I already mentioned, are quite complicated. (…) It must be clear that the alleged disqualification of María Corina is not legal, within the current legal framework of Venezuela. What does this mean? That a final criminal sentence would be missing. This does not exist. This is a lie that the regime is repeating in the hope that it will come true.