Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital have marked a milestone in the history of medicine with the successful transplant of a pig kidney into a living human being. This innovative procedure was performed on Richard ‘Rick’ Slayman, a resident of Weymouth, Massachusetts. As recalled in his case, the 62-year-old patient was facing end-stage kidney disease. The operation represents a significant advance in transplant science, but also offers new hope for thousands of patients waiting for a vital organ.

This transplant, carried out on March 16, stands out for the use of the organ of a genetically modified pig to be compatible with the human body. This process addresses the critical shortage of kidneys available for transplants. The four-hour procedure has been described by the medical team as a “first-class milestone” in the search for alternatives to increase the organ bank and save more lives.

How was the genetically modified pig kidney transplant?

The team led by Dr. Tatsuo Kawai, director of the Legorreta Center for Clinical Transplant Tolerance, carefully selected the kidney from a donor pig whose genome had been edited using CRISPR-Cas9 technology. In this way, the compatibility of the organ with the patient’s immune system was ensured. The insertion of the kidney resulted in immediate urine production, a promising sign of the functionality of the transplanted organ.

The donor pig selection process was meticulous with the aim of minimizing the risks of rejection and infection. The company eGenesis provided the genetically modified pig with 69 altered genomes to make the organ more compatible with humans. Additionally, the scientists inactivated endogenous pig retroviruses, a crucial step to ensure the safety of the recipient patient. This pioneering approach suggests a future in which organs from engineered animals can address the shortage of human donors.

What happened to the other kidney donated to the patient 6 years ago?

Prior to this revolutionary procedure, Richard ‘Rick’ Slayman had received a human kidney transplant in 2018. This was done after battling diabetes and hypertension for years. However, five years later, the transplanted organ began to fail, forcing Slayman to return to dialysis. This situation highlights the urgent need to find new sources of organs for transplantation, given the growing waiting list and the limited availability of compatible human organs.

What is a xenotransplant and how could it change the future of transplants?

Xenotransplantation, the practice of transplanting organs from one species to another, is emerging as a promising solution to the shortage of human organs. This procedure opens the door to an era in which the availability of organs would no longer be an obstacle and lives would be saved every year. The successful operation in Boston demonstrates the potential for xenotransplantation to become a standard practice in medicine.