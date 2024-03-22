loading…

Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino said the Chinese military is ready to invade Taiwan in 2027. Photo/US Navy

WASHINGTON – Commander of the United States (US) Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, said the Chinese military is ready to invade Taiwan in 2027.

“All indications point to a meeting [Tentara Pembebasan Rakyat] with President Xi Jinping’s direction to be ready to invade Taiwan in 2027,” he said in prepared testimony before the U.S. Parliamentary Armed Services Committee.

“Although [Republik Rakyat China] “claiming that he prefers to achieve unification through peaceful means, Xi will not abandon the use of force,” continued the top US admiral, as quoted from Newsweek, Friday (22/3/2024).

Admiral Aquilino, who led US Indo-Pacific Command for three years, will retire soon. His retirement comes at a critical time when China is challenging the US’ traditional alliance system in Asia.

China’s rapid military modernization under the leadership of Xi Jinping has been at the center of speculation regarding Taiwan’s reunification with China through the use of military force.

The People’s Republic of China considers Taiwan to be part of its historical territory, although Beijing has not directly ruled the island. Taiwan has had its own government since the Chinese Communist Party took over power in China in 1949.

“In the three years since I took command, the PLA has added more than 400 combat aircraft, more than 20 large warships, and more than doubled its stockpile of ballistic and cruise missiles,” Aquilino said.

Despite China’s increasing military power and destabilizing actions in the region, Aquilino emphasized that conflict in the Indo-Pacific is not imminent and cannot be avoided.

This, he said, underscores the complex relationship between military readiness, strategic intentions and regional geopolitical dynamics.

Jeff Liu, a spokesperson for Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Newsweek: “Regarding the speculation that China will attack Taiwan in 2027, there are different speculations and interpretations. However, we cannot predict when China will launch a war, but we must do everything preparations. The most important thing is to strengthen our own defense capabilities as an effective deterrent against China’s use of force.”

Despite the worrying signs, the US intelligence community assesses that Xi Jinping has not set a deadline for carrying out an invasion in 2027 or the following year.

