(Image source: Imagoeconomica)

Unipol: profit growing to 1.3 billion in 2023

The Unipol Group closes the 2023 financial year with a consolidated net profit of 1,331 million euro, a value which is positively affected by 267 million euro of the badwill recognized as a result of the first equity consolidation of the investment in Banca Popolare di Sondrio (following the acquisition by Unipol Gruppo of a 10.2% stake in the Bank, which brought the Group’s overall shareholding to 19.7%).

The net result, excluding this extraordinary item, is equal to 1,064 million euros. In 2022 the Group had achieved a consolidated net profit of 866 million euros, determined according to the previous accounting principles, which reflected extraordinary components for a positive balance of approximately 92 million euros9 (774 million euros the normalized result). The 2022 final balance, redetermined for comparative purposes in application of the new principles, would be equal to 675 million euros (584 million euros the normalized result). As at 31 December 2023, direct insurance premiums, before reinsurance, stood at 15,060 million euros, up (+10.4%) compared to 13,645 million euros as at 31 December 2022.

The board of directors of the Unipol group has approved the proposal for the distribution of a dividend for the 2023 financial year, in compliance with the current company statute, equal to 0.38 euros per share, an increase compared to 0.37 euros per share resolved in the previous year, for a total amount of approximately 273 million euros.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders’ meeting, will be paid from 22 May 2024, with ex-dividend starting from 20 May 2024 and with the date of legitimacy to receive the dividend (record date) 21 May 2024

Unipol’s board of directors gives the green light to the list of candidates for the renewal of Bper’s board and board of auditors, in view of the institute’s assembly called for next April 19th. Seven names make up the list: the first name is Gianni Franco Papa, Elena Beccali and Maria Elena Cappello, who already sit on the Bper board of directors; Fabio Cerchiai, Matteo Cordero di Montezemolo, Angela Maria Cossellu, Stefano Rangone are added.

The list that will be presented for the appointment of the board of auditors will instead be composed of 2 candidates for the position of standing auditor Angelo Mario Giudici and Silvia Bocci and 2 candidates for the position of alternate auditor Andrea Scianca and Federico Mantini.

Unipol: UnipolSai merger project from board of directors

Green light from the Unipol board of directors for the merger by incorporation project of UnipolSai Assicurazioni, Unipol Finance, UnipolPart I and Unipol Investment, the latter companies wholly owned by Unipol Gruppo which hold shares in UnipolSai. The exchange ratio relating to the merger is confirmed as equal to 3 Unipol shares for every 10 UnipolSai shares as determined on the date of the framework agreement signed between the parties on 16 February – on the basis of the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2023 of Unipol Gruppo and UnipolSai. The Unipol group communicates this.