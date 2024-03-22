UniCredit, the accelerated placement of 5% of WeBuild

Unicredit moves and puts 4.99% of WeBuild up for sale. The credit institution led by Andrea Orcel – according to what Milano Finanza reports – started the operation at the end of yesterday’s stock market session and is offering the 50.9 million shares of the Italian general contractor in its possession through a reserved accelerated placement to institutional investors and managed by the same bank in Piazza Gae Aulenti, together with Kepler Cheuvreux.

According to Bloomberg, purchase orders below 2.2 euros per share risk not being executed. Yesterday on Piazza Affari – continues Mf – the shares of the Capitoline group closed trading at 2.416 euros. Over the past month they have rallied 27.2%.