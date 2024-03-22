Unfortunately, after a long month of agony, Alba Chiara Corigliano died: she was only 31 years old and was due to get married soon

Unfortunately, Alba Chiara Corigliano’s agony lasted a long month, as in the end, after that accident in which she was involved with her mother, it led to her heartbreaking death. A few days earlier she had made the promise of marriage and the wedding was scheduled for this summer.

There are so many people saddened and shocked by this heartbreaking passing, which has left great pain and shock in the hearts of those who loved her. In fact, since the news started circulating, many people have wanted to remember her with a post on social media.

The drama occurred around 5pm on Sunday 25 February. Precisely along the state road 107 Silana, which connects Crotone to Cosenza, in the Brasimato area. The two engaged couples, she is 33 years old and he is 43, took part in a dance competition at the weekend and after finishing, they took the car back to their home.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the Fiat Punto collided head-on with a Volkswagen Golf, with mother and daughter on board. The two cars became a pile of sheet metal and passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately asked for the intervention of the health workers and also the police.

The death of Alba Chiara Corigliano one month after the serious accident

Unfortunately, the two engaged couples died practically instantly. However, the conditions of the 31-year-old girl and her mother immediately appeared very serious. In fact, the health workers who intervened first stabilized them on site and then urgently transported them to the Pugliese-Ciaccio hospital in Catanzaro.

However, it is precisely here that yesterday afternoon, Thursday 21 March, the young woman lost her life. The doctors’ attempts to save her were of no avail, her condition worsened, until her death.

Alba Chiara was 31 years old and this summer she was supposed to get married to Francesco, the promises had been made on February 14, a few days before the accident. In addition to her partner, she left her mother Teresa who is still hospitalized, her younger brother Michele and her father Gaetano.