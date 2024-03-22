Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is 80 percent in the hands of gangs, according to the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for the country, Ulrika Richardson. This was reported by the AFP news agency. Mr Richardson said gangs had invaded new areas of the capital and the situation was “extremely worrying”.

During a video press conference from Haiti, she said life for residents consisted of “roadblocks, gunshots and tension in the streets.” In addition, a very large number of people had to leave their areas.

Gang Leader

On Thursday it was also announced that the leader of one of the gangs ravaging the country had been killed. We are talking about Ernst Hulme, better known as Ty Greg. He was killed during a police action.

Greg was one of thousands freed earlier this month when a prison in Haiti’s capital was stormed. This mass escape led to a massive increase in violence in the country. Since then, gangs have taken over much of the city, including the international airport and port.

