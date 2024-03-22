Brussels, March 22, 2024 – “I would like the European Council to be a council of peace, that is, to study and decide on all useful strategies for achieving peace, both in Ukraine, in the Gaza Strip and in the Red Sea. To do this, sometimes you also need to use force. What I mean is: we need to help Ukraine prevent Russia from winning because Moscow has violated international law, so it cannot accept the law of the strongest. Therefore, assistance to Ukraine is necessary in order to then sit down at the peaceful table. If Kyiv is defeated, there will be no more peace table.” This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani on Agorà on Rai 3.

“Everything must be done to prevent this from happening (to end up in war), the best way to let Putin understand that Ukraine is not alone is the unity of Europe, the unity of NATO. From a political point of view, let the Russian Federation understand that Kyiv is supported by all means

West and beyond. That is why it is correct to speak with one voice: some leaps forward serve only to strengthen Putin, and not to weaken him. We must speak with one voice: no one has ever spoken at NATO meetings about sending troops to fight in Ukraine against the Russian army. The Ukrainians didn’t ask us for this either. Why don’t we send soldiers to fight? Because we are not at war with Russia,” Tajani added. (Source: Ansa, Photo: Facebook @AntonioTajani)

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.