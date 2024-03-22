Kyiv: power plants bombed, regions without power

“The Russian army launched the biggest attack on Ukrainian energy facilities since last year at night,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on social media, according to Kyiv media. “The goal is not only to cause damage, but also to try again, like last year, to cause the collapse of the country’s power grid. Energy production plants, transmission and distribution systems operate in the eastern, northeastern and central regions. There are power outages. in several regions. It was a tough night,” he said.

Kyiv, Zaporozhye power plant on the verge of a power outage

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is on the verge of a power outage: during a Russian missile attack in the early morning, the external overhead line connecting the station to the unified energy grid of Ukraine was switched off. This was reported by the Kiev nuclear company Energoatom with reference to Ukrainian media. “Such a situation is extremely dangerous and threatens to cause an emergency. If the last communication line with the power grid is disconnected, the power plant will be in another shutdown,” said the head of Energoatom, Petr Kotin.

UKRAINE: Kyiv FORCES SET TO BOMB BELGOROD, ONE WOMAN KILLED

A woman died in Belgorod in southern Russia during a bombing raid by Ukrainian armed forces. The governor of the region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this in his Telegram channel. “The shelling continues. To our great regret, one person died. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased woman. There are wounded,” said Gladkov, according to whom three medical institutions and residential buildings were damaged. during the bombing. Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems destroyed eight Vampire MLRS shells over the Belgorod region.