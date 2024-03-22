“My biggest wish is that the correct last name be used,” Erwin Lucas said. For forty years he hardly spoke about the death of his eldest son: Kerwin Lucas. This upset him too much. Because he was miles away when it happened: Erwin in Willemstad, Kerwin in Amsterdam. Because he had to learn by telegram that his fifteen-year-old child had been stabbed to death, and the criminal needed no other reason for this than the black color of Kerwin’s skin. And because his son wasn’t even mentioned by his real name in the media storm that followed. Kerwin Lucas was suddenly called Kerwin Duinmeyer.

As part of the International Day Against Racism and Discrimination, Kerwin (NTR), a silent documentary about the August 20, 1983 stabbing, which became history’s first racist murder since the Second World War, was screened on Thursday evening as part of the International Day Against Racism and Discrimination. After his death, Kerwin became the figurehead of the anti-racism movement. But in the documentary, he was also allowed to be the normal boy he was before the atrocity: smiling and winking in old footage, rollerblading around Amsterdam in his favorite onesies.

He moved to Amsterdam when his parents separated and his mother, along with her three children, decided to seek their fortunes elsewhere. They moved from Curacao to the Netherlands and settled in a small house in Amsterdam, next to the home of the hospitable Duinmeyer family (father, mother, son and daughter). Kerwin became friends with his son Eric and eventually felt so at home with the Duinmeyers that he moved in with them.

Kerwin must not have foreseen the consequences when he wrote the names of his first neighbors, and then his housemates, on his tram card. After he was stabbed, the police and then the media adopted the name and he became known as Kerwin Duinmeyer. The Duinmeyers also took the place of the Lucases in other ways: they presided over funerals, gave frequent interviews, and soon became known as Kerwin’s white adoptive family.

Big Brother

“We were deprived of a lot,” Kerwin’s brother Purley said in the documentary. Now he could forgive the Duinmeyers for this. They were also overwhelmed with all the emotions and attention. But he still had a lot of problems with the way the media reacted to his older brother’s death. It was not difficult to find out Kerwin’s real name, since it was listed on his death certificate. “They just chose a story about a black boy from a white family,” Purley said. This point is made painfully clear by archival recordings of interviews in which, for example, Duinmeyer’s mother was asked whether she saw Kerwin “as a black child or as her son.”

Thoughts could simply return to the conversation of program creator Sosha Duisker at Uit de kramp (KRO-NCRV). The documentary series, in which Duisker looks for ways to talk about racism “without getting into trouble”, will air from next week, but can be viewed on NGO Start from Thursday. The first episode featured editor-in-chief Seada Nurhussen, who is trying to set an example of honest journalism with her magazine One World. “It starts with the use of language: you don’t exclude or oppress people with the words you choose,” Noorhussen said. “But it also depends on who you decide to give a platform to or not.”

Kerwin has become noticeable with some pain, which can last for years if the above goes wrong. “It makes me sad,” Erwin said. “They didn’t know it was my son.” Let’s repeat: his name was Kerwin Lucas.

