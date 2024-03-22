Sobi’s commitment in the field of rare haematological diseases goes beyond the clinical area alone and is also expressed through raising awareness and informing the general population regarding these pathologies, which are often little known. The awareness campaign on large B cell lymphoma, entitled ‘The Big B’ and launched in Milan by the Swedish biopharmaceutical company, is an example of this. The press conference organized for the occasion, which was also attended by patient associations, institutions and clinicians, was followed by four artistic performances on the waters of the Naviglio Grande which, metaphorically, represented the large B cell.