Trump lists his social network on the stock exchange

Donald Trump is worth billions of dollars more from today. Digital World Acquisition Corp investors have approved the merger with Trump Media, the company that owns the social media site Truth Social, created by the former president: the company will now be listed on the stock exchange.

As AdnKronos writes, the move, underlines CNN, could bring billions of dollars to the former president, who is currently facing immense financial and legal pressure. From the merger, which will be finalized at the beginning of next week, the Trump Media & Technology Group will be born, with Trump who will be the majority shareholder with shares worth over 3 billion at the current market price.

But according to experts consulted by CNN, this agreement will not be able to solve Trump’s immediate financial problems who must post a $464 million bail by Monday to continue his appeal against the fraud conviction in New York. “President Trump won’t be able to monetize his stock immediately,” said Matthew Kennedy, of Renaissance Capital.

Meanwhile, the tycoon on social media claims the availability of half a billion dollars in cash. “Thanks to my hard work, talent, and luck I currently have nearly $500 million in cash, a substantial portion of which I intend to use for my presidential campaign,” the former president said on Truth Social.