Pirelli, Tronchetti Provera’s warning on the importance of a united EU and golden power

Marco Tronchetti Provera praises the Meloni government’s move on Pirelli. “The golden power, used on the basis of European rules – says the group’s CEO to Repubblica – has in fact reaffirmed the spirit of the original agreements by protecting our technology and the independence of management. The cyber tire and sensors in general represent the new frontier of Pirelli. Thanks to the collection of a myriad of data we are able to improve the parameters related to safety and reduce the environmental impacts of our products, to better measure, among other things, performances, the state of the road surface , transferring information in real time to the car’s control systems, to the driver, to Pirelli itself and to suppliers of various types of services in the automotive world”.

Tronchetti Provera, however, criticizes the European Union and warns about the June vote. “Europe – continues the Pirelli CEO to Il Corriere – has so far not managed to pool all its resources. It has the richest market in the world and 440 million people with the best social protection globally. All based on the values ​​of culture and democracy which are the basis of the birth of the EU. At the moment, however, there is no project, but only some weak signals on the front of common defense and foreign policy. Who wins the European elections must be able to give a common direction to all this”.