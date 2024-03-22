Fiumicino, March 22, 2024 – “The Committee “Il Timone – For the Fiumicino Cruise Port” was created to highlight the opportunities and benefits that the tourist and cruise port will offer to the island of Sacra and the entire municipality. Currently, the committee consists of about 200 citizens who are strongly interested in the development and well-being of the region. The Committee strives to maintain increased attention to the work, given the complexity of the project, to objectively assess risks and potential. The committee wants to observe, understand and analyze the project, thereby contributing to the improvement of the fortunes of the territory.” We read about this in the committee’s press release.

“The committee first of all wants to express its “yes” to the possibility of reconstructing the lighthouse area, which is in conditions of serious degradation, and no institution to date has managed to really change the situation. In our opinion, the Port of Fiumicino Embankment will make this change possible once and for all, creating unprecedented opportunities for the region, starting with related industries: jobs, infrastructure improvements, tourist flows and much more,” we read further.

“The project developed by Fiumicino Waterfront was born from the ashes of a project by real estate entrepreneur Bellavista Caltagirone, which was never realized. When the project failed, many breathed a sigh of relief, including many of the associations that had fought to protect the area.

The new proposal is very different from the Bellavista Caltagirone project, starting with the elimination of the residential superstructure of the area, where it was planned to house apartments for about 5,000 people, in practice it was a real new area on the coast of Isola Sacra.”

“Today, the Lighthouse area has another opportunity: a new port with completely different principles, which, according to what this committee has learned, will revolutionize the area for the benefit of the community, with the goals of sustainable development, innovation and protection of the landscape,” the statement adds.

“The Fiumicino Promenade project goes beyond the purely port area and envisages a large-scale renovation with a reception, a public park and bicycle paths on the promenade adjacent to the area in question, as well as various areas dedicated to the community that all citizens can use.

Therefore, not only functional interventions in the port, the new project takes into account the visual and landscape impact of the coast,” he emphasizes.

“The port for pleasure boats also serves a cruise function, as explained by the general director of Fiumicino Waterfront, Gagliano Di Marco, at a hearing of the Special Jubilee Commission of the Lazio Region, it will provide a berth for large private boats and cruise ships will be able to moor one at a time, using the port as a “home port” “: this will include the passage, embarkation and disembarkation of tourists (Italian and foreign), as is the case in Civitavecchia, Venice, Savona and Genoa. Thus, the beneficiaries of this will mainly be hotels, restaurants and local businesses that will be able to offer hospitality and services during hours and days close to departure or arrival,” the committee explains.

“The analysis of the project and related activities allows us to identify economic opportunities for the entire territory, starting with the municipality of Fiumicino, which will receive from the concession company a planting fee capable of bringing several million euros per year into the municipal treasury for 99 years. years, the period of validity of the state concession. The port’s contribution is estimated by Fiumicino Waterfront to be at least 4 million euros per year. This substantial contribution, he further states, is intended to finance the maintenance of the city’s heritage, the collection of waste for the restoration and protection of the environment, as well as measures to ensure the security of the territory, the local police and the tourism and cultural areas.

“So we are talking about the future, especially for young people and all those people who have difficulty finding employment. In fact, the new infrastructure will require a large number of workers both during and after the project. There are likely to be thousands of new jobs also related to tourism and the sea, subjects in which many young people from Fiumicino study or prepare, given the tourist vocation of the maritime region.”

“The future of tourism also depends on beaches. The port offers another opportunity: coastal nourishment, which also benefits bathing beaches. In fact, approximately half of the sand extracted from the seabed for the construction of the port of Fiumicino will be analyzed and, if necessary, then moved to the beaches that are currently being eaten up and eroded by the sea in the northern part of Fiumicino. coast (in particular Fregene and Focene). A very large quantity of sand that cannot be extracted by “conventional” dredging or by purchasing it from quarries. “Impossible” expenses that, thanks to the port, citizens will not bear.”

“On the environmental side, it is also good to know that the entire structure will be environmentally sustainable and that the cruise ships will not pollute the environment during layover, since all docks are designed using cold ironing technology, which will allow them to be powered for all their needs. In fact, the roads and transport hub are also fundamental to the opportunities that the Waterfront tourism port provides.”

“For decades, Fiumicino and the surrounding areas have been plagued by traffic due to the lack of alternative roads to Via del Airport and Via della Scafa, as well as the insufficient internal road network in Isola Sacra and other areas of the municipality. All administrations – we continue to read – have so far only managed to provide palliatives to a problem that persists due to technical, but above all economic difficulties. The arrival of the port in Fiumicino, according to the feasibility study for the Fiumicino seafront, will have minimal impact on traffic. But it should be noted that the port has finally attracted the attention of institutions, authorities and, above all, public opinion to the road issue.”

“During the special anniversary regional commission, Fiumicino Waterfront explained that the company promoting the project will allocate almost 14 million euros in compensation works to participate in the implementation of the adaptation of the existing road network to the needs of the shipbuilding phase and the subsequent phase. operation. Funds that will be the starting point for a wider operation and which we hope institutions will want to implement in collaboration with the relevant authorities in the field.

Fiumicino Airport itself, responsible for 90 percent of the traffic that enters the main artery connecting Fiumicino and Ostia, has said it is open to supporting works that serve to improve living conditions and support the development of the Fiumicino area that has welcomed it. for decades,” he emphasizes.

“In addition, the municipality of Fiumicino will have a representative on the board of directors of the concession company, which is an important fact for us citizens, since it will affect the fate of the concession and the entire territory, which would otherwise fall under the jurisdiction of the Jubilee Commissioner, the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri. moving control away from Fiumicino and its citizens. “It is our committee’s view,” the statement added, “at this critical point, the project must remain local to ensure maximum benefit from such revolutionary work.”

“Finally, the Il Timone committee draws attention to the fact that – if the option currently approved by the competent authorities does not receive approval – the concessionaire company will have to implement the project approved in 2010, and therefore we risk ending up with large buildings a stone’s throw from the sea and the city of Isola Sacra. In fact, as the PNRR Office of Archaeological and Cultural Heritage has pointed out, it is not possible to leave the lighthouse area as it is now. Having said that, we hope that the option will be approved and work will soon begin on the new tourist port of Fiumicino,” the committee concludes.

