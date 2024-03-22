Holy Week is about to begin, so thousands of Mexicans are already planning where to enjoy those days of rest, but if you still don’t know where to go, here we tell you about a beach in Veracruz with surprising sand dunes.

Mexican beaches are very diverse and unique, from those that stand out for the turquoise blue of their tides and their white sand in the Mexican Caribbean, to those that wet the sand in desert environments such as those in Baja California Sur.

While Chachalacas beach in Veracruz has made many people fall in love with it due to its abundant sand that forms into dunes, which is the way to enter its waters. That is why this beach seems to be an oasis in the middle of a desert.

Playa Chachalacas

This beach located in the state of Veracruz is an excellent tourist destination for these upcoming Easter holidays, due to its impressive sand dunes. It is also a little urbanized place so you will be surrounded by nature.

Due to its versatility, this beach is a very quiet destination, so if you are looking for a place to relax, Chachalacas are for you, as they stand out for their natural beauty and serene atmosphere.

Among the recreational activities to do are exploring other natural attractions and cultural value in the region, such as the archaeological zone of Quiahuiztlán and the town of Antigua, which is recognized for its historical importance.

On the other hand, the beach is perfect for sandboarding and all-terrain vehicle rides. You can also swim, but with caution as there are usually occasional currents.

The average cost of visiting the Chachalacas is 900 pesos in booths, leaving from Mexico City, with an approximate travel time of five hours.

