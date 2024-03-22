World

21 Mar 2024 | 19:43 h

This coin was manufactured in the United States between 1974 and 1975 in limited quantities. Identify the qualities that distinguish it and make it valuable.

Join the Whatsapp channel of La RepúblicaThe currency, known as the “loose hair dollar,” which you can sell for more than US$13 million

Some coins or bills issued by the United States are so unique that they even receive distinctive nicknames. This is evident in the case of a 1 dollar coin that in the field of numismatics is famous and known as the ‘loose hair dollar’ due to its unique characteristics and associated history.

From 1974 to 1975, only between 150 and 200 examples of this coin were minted. However, according to the economics magazine CeoWorld, its value can rise to a staggering US$13 million. This assessment is due to the fact that the coin exhibits historical elements of North American culture.

What is the ‘loose hair dollar’ currency that could be worth up to US$13 million like?

On the obverse, it presents the bust of Liberty with loose hair and without a crown, while on the reverse the image of an eagle surrounded by a garland stands out. This feature is notably exceptional, as most American coins typically depict presidents or notable figures rather than Liberty itself.

It was minted from 1974 to 1975, and only between 150 and 200 examples were manufactured. Photo: capture

What are the characteristics of the ‘loose hair dollar’ coin that could be worth up to US$13 million?

The coin is mainly composed of 90% silver and 10% copper. His design was the work of Gilbert Stuart, known for portraying six United States presidents during his career. For this particular design, Stuart used as a model Ann Willing Bingham, eldest daughter of the 13 children of the first president of the First Bank of the United States, Thomas Willing.

What other United States coins have great economic value?

According to the specialized website cointrackers.com, the selection covers coins that have been minted from 1700 to 2023, which implies that numerous examples of these coins are currently in circulation. Some of these are the following:

Amount of the coinCharacteristics of the coinYearValue of the coin in perfect condition5 centsFace of the Statue of Liberty/ nickel 1913 US$4,228,9551 dollarStatue of Liberty187010 centsTwo eagles on one of its sides /St. Gauden- US$1,200,0001 dollarMane of hair blowing in the wind on one of its faces1791 US$825,0981 CentIndian head1933 US$600,0001 dollarA silver dollar1901 US$425,500 ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Journalist graduated from the Technological University of Peru. Love for books and punk culture. I am interested in political issues and human rights. Committed to gender equality and social justice.