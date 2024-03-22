Fidel “N”, Esmeralda Millán’s attacker, received a 42-year prison sentence.

This is the second sentence for acid violence in Mexico and Latin America.

Esmeralda Millán is a survivor of acid violence, perpetrated in 2018, which is why she demanded justice for the crime of attempted feminicide and injuries suffered by her attacker.

After 18 deferred hearings and after five years of fighting, Esmeralda Millán and her mother, Verónica González, a collateral victim of the attack and a witness to the attacks, obtained justice for the crime of attempted femicide that Fidel “N” committed against them. . in 2018.

In an interview with the media in front of the trial headquarters, Esmeralda Millán assured that, from her perspective, nothing is going to repair the damage that was done to her, however, an exemplary sentence will set a precedent for the more than 35 women throughout the country who They have been victims of acid attacks.

“It was difficult for me to raise my voice, endure a lot of criticism, being made fun of, it has cost me a lot, but with the help of many angels like my friends, we continue standing in this process. Today is the day of this person’s failure “I hope that justice is done after five years, that it can finally be said that justice was done,” declared the 28-year-old woman.

