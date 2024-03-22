Probable turning point in the story of Gessica Lattuca, the 27-year-old who has been missing since August 2018: possibly human bones found

A truly important turning point is the one that could arrive in these last hours regarding the Gessica Lattuca affair. The 27-year-old who had been missing since 12 August 2018 and who for now, the only one who was under investigation is her brother, who was later found lifeless.

There are still many mysteries surrounding this case. The woman, who had 4 children, appears to have been missing for 6 long years and no one has had any news of her to date. However, this is currently only a hypothesis. Only further investigations will provide confirmation.

According to information disclosed by some local media, some workers were carrying out renovation works in an abandoned building, in via Luigi La Porta, in Favara, in the province of Agrigento. During the work, these people would have found these bones, which they immediately thought were human. For this reason they promptly alerted the police.

The officers soon arrived on site and, as per practice, seized the apartment and also started investigations into the case. The thing that immediately made Gessica Lattuca think was that her brother Vincenzo lived near that building.

The investigations into the disappearance of Gessica Lattuca and the investigations into the remains found

CREDIT: RAI

Last year the man was investigated for the crime of voluntary crime and concealment of his sister’s body, in collaboration with unknown persons. The officers initially focused the investigation on the woman’s partner, but then realized that he was not responsible for this disappearance.

For this reason they focused on his brother Vincenzo, who only a short time after being registered in the register of suspects, was found lifeless. The investigative hypothesis is that an argument would have arisen between the two, due to the girl’s state of drunkenness, which then ended with her crime.

However, to have confirmation of what happened to the 27-year-old, we will only have to wait for the results of the DNA test. From here the family will finally be able to have answers about what happened.