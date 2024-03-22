The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to call for an “immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages” in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview in Saudi Saudi.

“We have submitted a resolution to the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we hope that countries will support it,” Blinken told Al Hadath news, during a visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss the war. between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

He said he hopes the initiative sends a “strong signal.”

Until now, the United States has vetoed several Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire, considering that they would benefit the Islamist movement Hamas, in power in Gaza, but now it is increasing pressure on Israel, asking it to prioritize the protection of civilians in the Palestinian territory.

Blinken met in Saudi Arabia with the crown prince of the oil kingdom, Mohamed bin Salmán, and on Thursday he plans to travel to Cairo to meet with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al Sisi.

The text, consulted by AFP, highlights “the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid” and the release of Israeli hostages.

At the moment, no date has been formalized for the vote in the Security Council.

At a summit in Brussels on Thursday, European Union countries called for an “immediate humanitarian pause” in the war and said they were “horrified” by the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Attacking Rafah would be “a mistake”

Blinken stated on Thursday that Israel would make “a mistake” by launching a ground offensive against Rafah, in southern Gaza, when a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas is “still possible.”

“The gaps are narrowing” in the negotiations taking place in Doha, the diplomat said at a press conference in the Egyptian capital. “It is difficult to achieve, but I think that [un acuerdo] It is still possible,” he highlighted.

The war in Gaza broke out on October 7 with a Hamas raid that killed 1,160 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped about 250 in southern Israel.

The numbers

of the war So far, this military operation left 31,988 dead, the vast majority of them Gazan civilians, according to the latest balance sheet from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which also reported 65 deaths from Israeli bombings in the last 24 hours.

Israel claims that 130 hostages remain captive in Gaza, of whom 33 have been killed.