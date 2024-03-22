“At least sixty wounded are in critical condition.”

At least sixty people injured in an attack claimed by IS on Friday at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow are in critical condition, Russia’s health minister said late Friday on state television.

The official number of wounded is currently 146, and the death toll is forty. According to the governor of the Moscow region, at least seventy ambulances were used to transport all the victims.

European countries express horror at the attack

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed horror at Friday’s attack near Moscow. “The pathetic massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable,” she said Friday evening. “The Italian government strongly condemns this heinous act.”

The French Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack. “The images from Moscow are appalling,” the ministry said in a statement. “Our thoughts are about the dead, the wounded and the Russians.”

The German Foreign Ministry made a similar statement. “The footage of the horrific attack on innocent people at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow is appalling and the background urgently needs to be clarified.”

The Netherlands has not yet responded to the attack.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo Jonas Roosens/ANP

At least 146 people were injured in the attack on a Moscow concert hall on Friday evening, regional authorities said through the Russian state news agency TASS. According to the latest data, forty people died, but this number could be higher.

It is unknown how many of the injured suffered serious injuries. It is also unknown how many of the victims were directly injured by the attackers’ firearms and how many were injured, for example, as a result of a fire or building collapse.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday evening. The NRC cannot yet confirm that a terrorist organization is indeed responsible.



Ambulances at Crocus City Hall. Photo Sergey Vedyashkin/AP

ISIS terrorist movement claims attack

The terrorist movement “Islamic State” (IS) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on its Telegram channel on Friday evening, Reuters reports.

“IS militants attacked a large gathering of Christians in Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow,” the statement said. “They killed and wounded hundreds of people and caused widespread destruction before retreating safely to their bases.”

Early Friday evening, two to five heavily armed men shot and killed at least forty concertgoers and wounded at least a hundred people, according to Russian authorities.

The American embassy warned of an attack at a concert a few weeks ago

The American embassy in Moscow warned earlier this month of extremist attacks in Moscow. According to the embassy, ​​public events and specifically concerts will be unsafe. It is unclear why the embassy suspected an attack.

That same day, Russia’s FSB security service announced that they had “neutralized” IS supporters in Kaluga, a city about 160 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

The men allegedly planned to attack the synagogue with firearms. “Weapons, ammunition and parts for a homemade bomb were found in the group’s possession,” the security service said.

Dozens of ambulances with injured people arrived at the emergency department

Dozens of ambulances carrying victims of the attack arrived at the Sklifosovsky Institute of Emergency Medicine in Moscow on Friday evening, near Crocus City Hall, Russian state television reported.

According to the latest officially published data, forty people were killed and more than a hundred were injured as a result of the attack. There are also several children among the victims, the Russian newspaper Fontanka reports.

The Kremlin wants the international community to condemn the attack, Western countries express condolences

Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday evening that “the entire international community must condemn this heinous crime,” international news agencies reported. Several countries have expressed their condolences to Russia, including Western states that have had openly hostile relations with Moscow since the war in Ukraine. Among other things Germany, France and the United States expressed their condolences through social media and news outlets.

Former President Medvedev: “Terrorists must be destroyed mercilessly”

Former Russian President and Putin supporter Dmitry Medvedev on Friday evening lashed out at the “terrorists” behind the attack. “They all must be found and mercilessly destroyed,” Medvedev said: “Death for death.”

Russia wants to hold a UN Security Council meeting on the attack

Russia wants the UN Security Council to meet soon to condemn the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow. “Our diplomats will bring this to the UN Security Council,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel. “I am confident that they will ask the UN Security Council to meet soon so that the largest international organization can condemn these actions.”

The rock band Picnic, whose concert spectators came to watch, was not injured

The attack took place at a concert of the Russian rock band Piknik. According to Britain’s BBC, the group said they were not injured and went on to write: “A tragedy has occurred, the extent of which we cannot yet understand. We are following the news and waiting for official information.” The group’s leadership was also not injured or killed in the attack.

Ukraine denies involvement in the attack

Ukraine denies any involvement in the terrorist attack in Moscow on Friday. “Let me be clear: Ukraine has nothing to do with these events,” said presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak. “We are waging a large-scale war with the Russian army and the Russian Federation as a country, but everything will be decided on the battlefield.”

Earlier on Friday evening, the US White House said it had no indication of Ukrainian involvement. White House spokesman John Kirby called the images “horrific” and said “our thoughts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting.”

Russian authorities: the attack involved two to five criminals who are still at large

According to Russian authorities, Crocus City Hall was attacked by two to five armed men in military uniform on Friday evening. They have not yet been arrested or neutralized. The Russian Guard is conducting a search. The Russian state news agency Interfax reported this on Friday.

The fire in the concert hall is not under control

The fire at Crocus City Hall has not yet been brought under control and currently covers almost 13 thousand square meters. The Interfax agency reports this. Previous reports said there were still people in the building and some were trapped on the roof in a sea of ​​fire. One or more explosions were heard during the attacks.

Security measures in Moscow have been tightened.

After the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in western Moscow, security measures were tightened at airports, train stations and the metro of the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin speaks of a “huge tragedy” and has canceled all major events this weekend. Events have also been canceled in other Russian cities, including Kursk, St. Petersburg and Tver.

With forty deaths and one hundred wounded reported so far, this is the deadliest attack in Russia in recent years.

Footage of the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow

Welcome to this blog as the NRC tracks the latest developments surrounding the attack in Moscow on Friday night. Several unknown persons entered the Crocus City Hall concert hall and shot dozens of visitors with firearms. There were also reports of explosions. The roof of the concert hall is reported to be on the verge of collapse, and it is unknown how many people are currently inside.



Brand in Crocus City Hall in Moscow. Photo by Sergei Vedyashkin/AP