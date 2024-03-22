Immigrants have been an integral part of the history of the United States, contributing their culture, talent and determination to make this country their home. Among them, there are experiences of improvement that stand out and remind us of the value of perseverance and resilience.

One of these stories is that of a young Latino immigrant who, despite adversity, managed to become the first police officer with DACA in California. His story is a testimony of the struggle and effort that many immigrants make to achieve their dreams in the United States.

Who is this immigrant and how did he begin his journey to the United States?

Ernesto Morón is the name of the Mexican immigrant who started a new life in the North American country. His journey began in his native country, where violence and insecurity drove him to seek a better future in the United States.

Upon arrival, he had to face numerous challenges, from learning a new language to adapting to a different culture.

From DACA to Police Officer: How did you get your work permit in the United States?

Thanks to DACA, a program that protects young immigrants from deportation, he was able to obtain a work permit and continue his studies. With determination and effort, he managed to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer and thus could be an example for other young immigrants.

How did Ernesto Morón manage to emerge in the United States?

During his university studies, Ernesto Morón developed a strong interest in directly contributing to the well-being of the community, which led him to choose a career in law enforcement.

His determination was rewarded when a legislative change in California removed the requirement to be a citizen to train as a police officer. This regulatory change allowed Morón to become a pioneer by being the first DACA beneficiary officer to join the UC Davis Police, whose chief was Joe Farrow.

In the United States, young people marched in favor of the DACA program. Photo: Telemundo

DACA: what is this American program about and who is eligible?

DACA is an immigration program that defers the removal of individuals who entered the United States as children without recognized legal status or appropriate documentation.

The coverage provided by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is temporary and requires an explicit request by the interested party to access its benefits.

Once the application is approved, the beneficiary enjoys protection from deportation for a specific period. This implies that, to remain under the protection of DACA, it is necessary to request a renewal before the expiration date of the current benefit.

The skills required to be a police officer in the US differ depending on the state or police force. Photo: Telemundo