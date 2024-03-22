What’s with European TV series and blue filters? This blue haze over the images of dejected faces now evokes a tired reflex: oh, we will be gloomy and serious again.

Sphinx

From: Diederik van Rooyen. Cast: Marcel Hensema, Rifka Lodeisen, Andrea Wass, Joy Wilkens, Sally Harmsen. Videoland, 6 episodes of approximately 45 minutes.

Sphinx, the new psychological thriller from Videoland, smells blue. Parents Eva (Rifka Lodeisen) and Lukas Moorman (Marcel Hensema) are dismayed when their teenage daughter Minke (Andrea Wass) disappears in the evening and never returns. At least until she is found spontaneously several years later and appears to be suffering from serious trauma. What’s happened? Who are these strange people in the bushes watching the Murman family house? What happens to Minke, who has a gun in her backpack?

The tension behind these questions should support the Sphinx. It works at times, especially in the first half when the series is still relatively firmly on the ground. But gradually the answers turn out to be not worth attention; they are both too complex and too simplified at the same time. You quickly wonder why someone would do it this way.

The first episode depicts the situation well and with appropriate poignancy and tension: a broken marriage, the desperation of parents trying to create some sense of normalcy, the big questions surrounding Minke. He invites you to continue browsing. Then the second episode comes to a screeching halt: the pace slows significantly and there are endless shots of Minke staring into the distance, traumatized. After which the following episodes spiral out of control, and the whole thing degenerates into a seemingly endless series of eighties and nineties soap cliches.

Who are Eva, Lukas and Minke? The actors try their best to play roles without depth that fit the archetypes and demands of the thriller genre; a worried mother, an obsessive father who may have something wrong, a child who is acting scary. Flemish actress Ruth Becquart is given some scope for charisma as Belgian agent Fenna Franken, but who exactly is her partner Asha Trustfull (played by Joy Wilkens) other than a serious detective? No idea, although the show tries in vain to add intrigue to the character with a surprise confession.

Meanwhile, the second half of the series is full of exciting twists, most of which have little impact on the plot. There’s a jumbled bag of ideas from the world of fictional and true crime stories about serial killers scattered here: child sexual abuse, twin sisters and dissociative identity disorder are discussed, as well as strange monster masks, riddles and colorful visuals. murder scenes.

The Sphinx works well as a weekend drinking cabinet, but lacks the edge. There is simply too much, too randomly directed at the viewer. At the same time, superficiality makes it quite difficult to feel any emotional connection with the people in question. When the show finally takes the time to explore the connection between the two characters, it’s too late: one of the two has already died. And empathy afterwards, which remains important after eating.

