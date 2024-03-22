South America, with its vast territorial extension, is home to a great diversity of islands. From the Galapagos in Ecuador to the Big Island of Tierra del Fuego in Argentina and Chile. Most South American countries have their own archipelagos and atolls, which generate a unique natural and cultural wealth that enriches the identity and heritage of the region. These islands are not only a refuge for a variety of endemic species, but have also witnessed historical events that are intertwined with the life and culture of local communities.

From ancient civilizations to colonizers and explorers, each island has its own history, which contributes to the narrative of South America as an exotic continent.

What is the country with the largest number of islands in South America?

Chile is the South American country with the most islands, it has more than 43,000 along its coast in the Pacific Ocean, according to the report from the Military Geographic Institute. These pieces of land vary in size, from large archipelagos to small, scattered rocky islets. Some of the largest and best known include the Chiloé archipelago, Easter Island (Rapa Nui) and the Juan Fernández archipelago. However, many other smaller islands are also part of Chilean territory, contributing to its geographical and cultural diversity.

What is striking about the study carried out by the Ministry of National Assets of Chile is that, of the total number, 11,078 are not identified with a specific name. Likewise, it is important to note that these areas cover a land area of ​​8,278,411 hectares, representing 11% of the total area of ​​Chilean territory.

Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, is famous for its enigmatic stone statues called moai. Photo: RTVE.es

The second country with the most islands is Brazil, with approximately 2,000. Determining a precise number is complicated, given that there are many islands and most of them are located in close proximity to the coast and are small in size. For example, Angra dos Reis Bay alone is home to 365 islands.

Among the most important islands is the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, known for its crystal clear waters and unique marine biodiversity. In addition, the Brazilian country is also home to the Abrolhos archipelago, famous for its coral reefs and its importance as a habitat for various marine species.

What islands are in Peru?

Peru has a total of 77 islands, distributed between 50 in the Pacific Ocean and 27 in Lake Titicaca. Most of these islands are small in size, as only 14 of them exceed an area of ​​1 square kilometer. Some of the most important are:

Ballestas Islands: A guanero archipelago located in front of the city of Paracas, in Pisco. It is recognized for its abundant population of seabirds and its biological diversity.

Guañape Islands: A group of islands, also guano islands, located off the coast of La Libertad. They house a significant colony of sea lions.

San Lorenzo Island: The largest island in Peru, located in front of Callao, currently in use as a naval base.

Love Island: It is an islet located in the department of Tumbes, Peru, as part of the mangroves of Puerto Pizarro.