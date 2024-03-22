The tragedy occurred in Valdidentro, in the province of Sondrio: Luca Manzoni was only 51 years old

Luca Manzoni was the name of the 51-year-old man who this morning, near a construction site where he was working in Valdidentro, in the province of Sondrio, lost his vote in tragic circumstances. This is yet another tragedy of its kind in Italy, which does nothing but accentuate criticism and spark discussions on the issue of safety in the workplace. What happened to the surveyor.

This morning, around 9:00, unfortunately yet another unacceptable tragedy occurred in the workplace. This time it was the turn of a 51-year-old man, a surveyor, named Luca Manzoni, to lose his life, for whom every rescue attempt proved in vain.

The surveyor was near a construction site in Valdidentro, a small town of around 5 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Sondrio. He was busy with other professionals building a building on a farm in Via dei Prati.

Suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified, some wooden panels that were loaded on a truck slipped and completely overwhelmed him, crushing him under a weight estimated at around three quintals.

The 118 rescuers immediately arrived on site in a medical car and an ambulance, but when they arrived there was already nothing left to do. The weight of the material probably caused the worker’s death instantly.

Shortly afterwards, the Carabinieri from the Tirano company, the prosecutor on duty from the Sondrio Prosecutor’s Office and the ATS technicians also arrived to carry out all the necessary investigations. An investigation has been opened into the case which will aim to understand whether all safety regulations were present on the construction site.

According to what emerged, it seems that the accident was due to the sudden failure of the straps that held the load on the trailer, causing the latter to slip suddenly. The work area was subjected to seizure by the Prosecutor’s Office.