Harley-Davidson presents the “Tobacco Fade” collection for the Enthusiast family, whose paintwork is inspired by the sunburst wood finish of 1960s rock and roll guitars, basses and drums. This collection is available in a limited series of no more than 2,000 examples, and involves the three models of the Enthusiast family. For all the features, however, we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price:

The Low Rider ST Tobacco Fade Enthusiast 2024 is available in just 2,000 units at a price of 27,550 euros cim*

*The price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.