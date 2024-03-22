Home Entertainment

Colin Farrell is the protagonist of The Penguin, the Penguin TV series that will arrive on Max. Here is the first trailer.

Max has released the teaser trailer for The Penguin, the TV series from The Batman universe which focuses on the character of the Penguin played by Colin Farrell.

Here’s the teaser.

The film focuses on Colin Farrell’s Penguin and his words which foreshadow the events that will take place during the episodes. The brutality of the protagonists’ criminal actions seems to be even stronger than what was seen in The Batman.

Considering that The Penguin is a television product, and can try to circumvent the PG-13 conventions that The Batman had to comply with, the dramatic and violent impact of the series should be much stronger.

The teaser for the series comes after the postponement of The Batman 2 to 2026 was announced. While The Penguin is expected on the small screen in the autumn period.

The Penguin should act as a link between the first and second films of the Batman universe created by Matt Reeves. Which is very different from the DCU that James Gunn is working on.

The spin-off will be produced by the same director of The Batman, Matt Reeves, and Dylan Clark, together with Dylan Clark Productions, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

