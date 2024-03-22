Prevention, new technologies, excellence and critical issues of the Italian health system, always keeping in mind that the patient must be at the centre. These are the current and complex themes that were explored in depth during the conference ‘Health and Healthcare, a shared challenge’, organized by Adnkronos at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome. A meeting that focused on two directions: the management of resources, therefore problems such as waiting lists and access to emergency rooms, and technological innovation, which requires constant training and a new approach to the patient. In the background, a changing medicine.

Resources and organization, an inseparable combination

We start from an assumption, immediately made clear by Francesco Rocca, governor of the Lazio Region: “The Italian healthcare system is one of the best in the world”. Its universalism is fundamental, Rocca underlined: “I believe in the universal health service, because I have known other health systems having traveled the world from the perspective of those who seek to serve the most vulnerable people. And so in this sense I hold onto my health service and protect it and do everything I can to strengthen it”

What does it take to keep it healthy and improve it? You need resources but, upstream, an adequate organization, otherwise it becomes impossible to spend the funds you have well.

The general director of the Roman Polyclinic Umberto I, Fabrizio D’Alba, who spoke on Emergency room and waiting lists, agreed and underlined how the issue of resources cannot be separated from that of organisation, because the healthcare system is to ‘scarce’ resources, i.e. defined ones, therefore to be managed as best as possible: “A resource is adequate or not also based on what you decide to offer”. Everything passes through the definition of the care offer because either the resources are adapted and optimized or the offer is remodulated.

But, D’Alba specified, we also need to work on the appropriateness that conditions access to facilities and care pathways. Regarding waiting lists, “we must make citizens understand that the answer to an outpatient need must be provided by the system, not a single structure”.

The healthcare system as a pillar of democracy

Another aspect highlighted in the morning was the role of the healthcare system as a pillar of democracy, according to the founding principles of universalism, equity and equality. “If this is no longer the case, because we can no longer afford them, we need to think of alternative paths by governing them politically,” explained Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation. “We delude ourselves into thinking we can have the lowest per capita healthcare spending in Europe and with a wide range of Lea services. Result: half the country has had no services and the healthcare staff has been mortified, now you can’t even buy them back with money: spending on staff should be removed from the countries’ deficit, which would allow everyone to invest adequately in staff”, he clarified the president who hopes for “a social pact: everyone must give up a piece of privilege, unchanged rules if it comes out”.

Furthermore, Cartabellotta continued, it is necessary to redefine the LEAs, because if, for example, low complexity diagnostics are now done by private individuals, therefore citizens pay for them out of their own pockets or through insurance, “why not take them away from the LEAs”? Certainly, the president of the Gimbe Foundation acknowledged, this would be an unpopular measure, but it is important to keep in mind that “the level of health and well-being of the population affects the economic growth of the country”.

Paolo Petralia, deputy vice president of Fiaso, also spoke about pacts and agreements. Doctors, patients, stakeholders, politics, companies should get together and find a synthesis: “It is time for a great alliance to carry out a great reform, cultural before organizational”, based on a sustainable and shared thought “with the patient, or rather the person, at the centre, in an overall logic of stability”.

Territorial medicine: doctors, pharmacies, community houses

We then talked about territorial medicine: “It is fundamental – said Rocca -, it is one of the issues that must be carefully accompanied to recover, because in any case it has been neglected for too long. It is taking care of the patient, accompanying our citizens when they need medical attention, so there is a large investment planned for this in health homes and community hospitals. And then, obviously, good local medicine is an excellent filter especially for our city emergency rooms.”

The governor of the Lazio Region referred to community homes, the new socio-health structures that will become part of the National Health Service to strengthen and develop local assistance and which provide a multidisciplinary intervention model, bringing together specialists from various sectors to guarantee services related to the population’s need for diagnosis and treatment.

Loreto Gesualdo, Fism president, agrees on the topic, for whom scientific societies can also do a lot to put the patient at one hundred percent and for whom community homes “must implement multidisciplinarity in the same place, in concert with RSAs and hospitals”, because often “the patient is multidimensional”, has multiple pathologies. A type of organization which, you highlighted, would have the effect of decongesting emergency rooms and the hospitals themselves.

And in the context of territoriality, pharmacies can also have a significant role as proximity reference points, therefore putting the patient’s needs back at the centre. Marco Cossolo, president of Federfarma, spoke about it, clarifying that this role is not an alternative to that of the family doctor, but rather a team: pharmacies can be close to people not only physically but also in terms of opening times and professionalism. In particular, Sabrina De Camillis, head of government affairs & communications GSK Italia, echoed this, older patients who, among other things, could access prevention, therefore vaccinations, in a known and easily accessible place.

The contribution that family doctors can make is also noteworthy. Fiorenzo Corti, deputy national secretary of Fimmg, in addition to underlining how the citizen is not always guaranteed the right to choose or change the local doctor, also explained the added value of this figure who could intervene, among other things, in the management of the pathology chronic and home care. Or even proceed to diagnostic imaging in studies. However, Corti also pulled the ears of patients a bit, who must change their approach and no longer see the family doctor only as the one who writes the prescriptions.

Defensive medicine and prevention, Minister Schillaci

Corti then returned to a hot topic already touched upon, that of the appropriateness of services: “It is not certain that by increasing the offer the system will improve the service, many times tests are carried out for no one knows why”.

And it was Minister Schillaci who explored this point further: in Italy there is a lot of use of defensive medicine which leads to “over-performance of 8-9 billion a year”. Instead, Schillaci highlighted, “those who need it must be able to take the right tests at the right time”. This is why the ministry has set up a criminal shield for doctors, also calculating that in 98% of disputes no offense of this type can be seen in their behaviour. Given this fact, it becomes important to guarantee healthcare workers the peace of mind to be able to carry out their work.

Schillaci then highlighted the need not to abandon the patient after diagnosis or surgery, but to carry out adequate follow-up: “Don’t leave him alone”.

The minister also spoke on prevention, underlining how in this field “we don’t spend but we invest”. The goal is to live longer, and Italy has one of the highest life expectancies in the world, but also to age better and healthier, or today this is not always the case. An objective that starts from afar, “from education to correct lifestyles right from primary school”.

An aspect already touched upon by De Camillis, for whom “prevention must be the star”, starting with vaccinations which can help keep the elderly healthy and lead to active ageing. “We don’t need more resources but a more efficient organisation, also using pharmacies, he said”. Also because greater health also means fewer tests and fewer hospitalizations, therefore less clogging of the system and shorter waiting lists. For the benefit of patients.

The role of new technologies: a new approach for everyone

Finally, new technologies are fundamental to putting the patient at the centre: innovations which, underlined Francesco Gabrielli, professor of eHealth at San Raffaele University, we are gradually learning to use: today we have a series of data from inside the human body which allows us a very different vision compared to 19th and 20th century medicine. However, clinical trials and a change of approach are needed, because if we continue with the times of 50 or 100 years ago we have an old system, not suited to current needs.

For D’Alba too, the role of technology is fundamental, because “it allows the performance to be regulated in an alternative way and the booking processes to be streamlined and transparent”.

Patient at the center also through predictive medicine, as remarked by Gaetano Marrocco, Director of the Medical Engineering School at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, thinking on the one hand about the phenomenon of the dematerialisation of the medical device which “no longer becomes external but spread on the body like a second skin”, which analyzes vital parameters and transmits data, and on the other hand to the digitalisation of prostheses, which are very widespread (think of dental caps).

Innovations that lead to a better quality of life: the digitalisation of the medical device “could detect the correct temperature and also the pressure, more precisely, without the white coat effect”, which causes it to rise when the doctor measures it. “This is an epochal change – concluded Marrocco – because it gives a completely different vision” of the individual’s health, “but also allows treatments to be applied more adequately”.

In summary, the common thread among the many interventions that followed one another during the works is that for healthcare that puts the patient at the centre, everyone’s collaboration is needed: from politics to pharmaceutical companies, from scientific societies to doctors and nurses, up to to pharmacies in the area. But there is also a need for the patient himself, because, as underlined by Pietro Giurdanella, advisor to the Fnopi Central Committee (National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders), in a digital age the citizen can no longer be passive but must play an active role .