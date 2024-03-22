The Neverending Story returns to the cinema, the beloved fantasy by German author Michael Ende conceived in 1979, and already seen in the famous 1984 film adaptation written and directed by Wolfgang Peterson.

Once again on the big screen, brought back by a new collaboration between Michael Ende Productions and See-Saw Films.

See-Saw – a film production company often working on adaptations of famous literature for the big screen, having been behind films such as Lion, One Life, The Power of the Dog and the recent serial hit Heartstopper – is teaming up with Michael Ende Productions to develop and produce new films.

Bestseller translated into 45 different languages ​​and sold in millions of copies all over the world, recreated animated spin-offs, video games and theatrical works, the new reboot puts an end to the rush of players trying to grab one of the most popular fantasy properties, still to be exploited for current generation audiences in a new multimedia franchise.

The Neverending Story

At the center of the story is Bastian, a somewhat shy and imaginative child, who while trying to escape from the school bullies, finds himself in the library leafing through and discovering the mysterious book The Neverending Story, which talks about the heroic Atreyu and his mission to save the magical kingdom of Fantasia – a world of dragons, giants, grand kingdoms and deadly swamps – and the Child Empress, from being destroyed by the force known as Nothingness. But the more he reads, the more Bastian realizes that he is not simply an extraneous spectator, and soon he finds himself transported to Fantàsia himself, flying on the dragon Falkor and involving spectators in a story within a story.

Most of the production details are still unknown and will only come out after choosing the creatives who will take care of the project. What is certain is that Ian Canning and Emile Sherman will produce the film for See-Saw alongside Roman Hocke and Ralph Gassmann for Michael Ende Productions. Canning has already expressed his intention to maintain a strong link with the identity of the book.

“The journey, in many ways, begins now,” Canning said. “There was a lot of anticipation from people who love this story about what the next steps would be. Now we need to talk to writers and directors and listen to their passion for this work.”