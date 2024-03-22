Geolier’s Neapolitan rap meets Ultimo’s songwriting sensibility, giving life to the collaboration that fans dreamed of. ‘The Last Poetry’ (Warner Music Italy) is out tonight, the new single from the two icons of the current musical panorama, anticipated yesterday by a video on Instagram which immediately went viral. In what seems to be the natural sequel to ‘I p’ me, tu p’ te’, Geolier’s flow drives Ultimo’s singer-songwriter soul, so much so that it led him to record his voice for the first time in Neapolitan, thus paying homage the city that the Roman singer-songwriter has repeatedly defined as his second home, Naples.

An unprecedented feat, in the works since last autumn, which marks a new collaboration between Ultimo and an Italian artist after 6 years. He has been awaited by the media since May last year, when – as happened again in recent weeks – there were rumors of a possible hit on the way, having seen them together in Naples. The track, produced by Takagi & Ketra, merges two different, but never so complementary, worlds. The two artists contaminate each other, in the melody as well as in the words, for a song that tells of the end of a love without which, however, one cannot live.

The announcement of ‘The Last Poetry’ comes a few days after the third sold out of Geolier at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, during a 3-day long party in Naples and for Naples. Geolier’s tour, produced by Magellano Concerti, will see him make his live debut on June 15th at the Messina Stadium, before arriving on June 21st, 22nd and 23rd at the Naples Stadium and continuing until August 16th at the Red Valley, passing through Rock In Rome (28 June), Nosound Fest in Servigliano (29 June), Lucca Summer Festival (5 July), Fiera Milano Live (6 July) Sonic Park in Stupinigi TO (12 July) and Oversound Music Festival in Gallipoli (12 August).