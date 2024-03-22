In a world where demand for food continues to grow, the poultry industry stands out as one of the most vital to the global economy. Specifically, a South American country has proven to be not only a giant in production, but also a large exporter of chicken, surpassing nations like the United States.

Its market dominance is reflected in impressive export figures, international recognition of its quality standards and sustainable practices. The strategy behind this success involves a combination of technological innovation, strict food safety controls, and a long-term vision that ensures sustainability and respect for the environment.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), chicken is the most consumed meat in the world. Photo: AFP

Which country is the largest exporter of chickens in the world?

The largest exporter of chicken is Brazil, a country that has been able to capitalize on its vast area and natural wealth to position itself at the top of the poultry sector. Brazil leads the export of chicken worldwide and has established standards that guarantee high quality products. In this way, it satisfies the demanding regulations of international markets.

According to forecasts from the Department of Agriculture (USDA), this South American nation will be able to export almost 5 million tons in 2024, 4% more than what was achieved in 2023 and more than 35% of global chicken exports. .

Brazil has shown growth in chicken exports worldwide. Photo: USDA

According to the USDA report, these positive results for Brazil arise due to high external demand, stable internal consumption and a local currency that, although devalued, is in the process of improvement.

On the other hand, Brazil has also established itself as the second largest producer of chicken meat, surpassed only by the United States. In 2023, it produced 14.9 million metric tons (MMT9), so it is estimated that in 2024 it will improve and achieve 15.1 million metric tons (MMT).

In economic terms, chicken exports in Brazil have reached record figures: it generated revenues exceeding US$9,796 million in 2023. This achievement not only reflects Brazil’s ability to satisfy global demand, but also its efficiency and competitiveness in a market highly contested international.

Why is Brazilian chicken so sought after?

Brazilian chickens are distinguished by several characteristics that make them preferred worldwide. Among them is the quality of the meat, the result of rigorous health controls and a balanced diet that guarantees a healthy and nutritious product. Additionally, the Brazilian poultry industry places emphasis on sustainability by implementing practices that minimize environmental impact and ensure animal well-being.

The export of Brazilian chicken is divided by its presentation, since it can be purchased whole or by cuts. Among these, you can choose the legs, breasts, wings, necks or legs of this bird.

Among the main countries that buy chicken from Brazil are Saudi Arabia, which acquires 17% of exports; followed by China, with 11.5%.