With nearly five million books sold, Carrie Slee is one of our country’s most successful children’s book authors. Young readers will recognize themselves in her coming-of-age stories, where she doesn’t shy away from real-life themes. Over the years, Carrie Slee realized that her own childhood was far from simple. In her latest book for adults, My Boy, she remembers her father and how she did absolutely everything to get him to confess that his father wanted a son and raised her as a boy. She talks to Pieter van der Wielen about how to become who you truly are, no matter what others expect of you. About how a bad childhood is not just black and white, and that despite this, she still loves her father and was able to forgive him. And how writing—and finding her great love, Elles—saved her life.

