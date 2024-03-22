When it comes to vans, Ford is a pioneer in plug-in hybrids. For example, the previous Transit Custom was the first van to combine a combustion engine with an electric motor, and this trend continues in the new generation. However, it doesn’t end there, because the Transit Connect has also just been connected – that is, with some development help from new partner Volkswagen. However, that Transit Connect already had a more civilian counterpart in the Tourneo Connect, and guess what fate awaits it now.

Thanks Volkswagen.

Indeed: meet the Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV, a new hybrid version of the passenger van. It also uses the same technology as the Transit Connect, so expect a combination of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that produces a combined output of 150bhp. and 335 Nm of torque. Power comes from a battery pack whose capacity is not yet known, although we’d swear it’s the same 19.7 kWh battery from the recently updated Volkswagen Golf eHybrid. This Ford shares its technical underpinnings with it, and the electric range also points in that direction, with the Tourneo Connect achieving a good 110 kilometers in electric mode. After this, you can even perform fast charging up to 50 kW – just like VW.

What you won’t get in a Golf like this, however, is the enormous amount of space that the Tourneo Connect can offer even as a PHEV. If you wish, you can also order a plug-in hybrid as the Grand Tourneo Connect, giving your van up to seven seats or up to 3,100 liters of boot space if you remove the rear seats. The regular Tourneo Connect without the Grand also copes well with up to 2,600 litres. By the way, you can count on the fact that we will be able to report exactly the same figures again soon for Volkswagen’s own Caddy. The Ford Tourneo Connect not only shares the technology but also most of the body, but no such plug-in hybrid option is available for Volkswagen yet.