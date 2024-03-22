Brussels, March 22, 2024 – “Invest more, better and in a European way.” The slogan, coined in February by Ursula von der Leyen to give life to a new common defense, is divided into proposals already laid out in black and white and hypotheses that remain to be explored. In a decisive paradigm shift, Europe seeks to reduce dependence on the US (given the threat of the return of Donald Trump) and strengthen the defense industry within its continental borders. However, the question remains about methods of financing the achievement of military autonomy.

These are the main points on the EU leaders’ negotiating table in Brussels.

FUNDS – The first drawn up investment plan (EDIP) amounts to 1.5 billion euros from the total budget until 2027.

EUROBONDS – The idea for a new €100 billion mutual fund dedicated to defense and inspired by the Recovery Fund and the Sure program – put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas with the support of Belgian Prime Minister De Croo – divides Twenty-seven into the already a classic split between thrifty northern Europeans and the front demanding solidarity.

PROJECT BONDS – In the absence of an agreement on defense bonds, an intermediate step would be bonds issued by several member countries for industrial projects in which they are involved.

EIB – The European Investment Bank will review its lending policies to increase funding for military and civilian dual-use equipment such as drones.

JOINT PROCUREMENT – The New Industrial Strategy (EDIS) proposes that the Twenty-Seven should procure at least 40% of its weapons jointly by 2030. European borders, 63% of which are in the US.

TRADE IN EUROPE – According to the “Buy European” principle, the value of arms trade between the “twenty-seven” countries should be at least 35% of the value of the entire continental market by 2030. Today this share is 15%. (Source: Ansa)