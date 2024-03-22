You can see the devil. It happens to someone every time they look another person in the face: they are those suffering from prosopometamorphopsia or Pmo, a very rare syndrome that makes other people’s facial features appear distorted. Now, for the first time, it is possible to look through the eyes of those who suffer from this syndrome.

The scientific journal ‘The Lancet’, one of the bibles of medicine, published the images, reporting the “unique case” of a Pmo patient who when he observes a person in person sees him as if he were “a demon”, while he looks at him in photo perceives it as it really is. Precisely thanks to his experience, the authors of the article were able to reconstruct what for him – a 58 year old man – are real ‘devil faces’. A waking nightmare, like living inside a horror film.

Prosopometamorphopsia – a term of Greek etymology, where ‘prosopo’ stands for face and ‘metamorphopsia’ for distorted vision – is a rare disease whose symptoms can last “days, weeks or even years”, explain researchers at Dartmouth College, citing a website dedicated to the syndrome, and vary from patient to patient: they can influence the shape, size, color or position of the facial features that you look at. The one published in the ‘Clinical Images’ section of the Lancet is described as “the first study to provide accurate, photorealistic visualizations of the facial distortions experienced by a person with Pmo” when looking at others.

While “most PMO patients see faces distorted in every context”, whether they look at them live or in photos, the man protagonist of the new work “sees faces without distortions when he views them on a screen or on paper – they specify scientists – but they appear ‘demonic’ to him if he observes them in person.” The researchers seized the opportunity, ‘recruiting’ him for their experiment. First they photographed a person’s face and then, while the patient looked at the same person’s face, they showed him the photo on a computer. In this way the scientists received real-time feedback from the patient on how the traits observed on the screen differed from those seen in real life. And guided by him, like policemen struggling with the sketch of an identikit, thanks to a software they modified the photograph so as to show the world what those suffering from prosopometamorphopsia see.

And they really see it, the authors assure. “Several people suffering from PMO, visited by psychiatrists, told us that they had received a diagnosis of schizophrenia and that they had taken antipsychotics. When theirs is not a mental problem, but rather a visual system problem”, points out Brad Duchaine, professor of psychology and brain sciences, a researcher in Dartmouth’s Social Perception Lab and senior author of the study whose lead author is Antônio Mello, a doctoral candidate in Dartmouth’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences. “And it is not uncommon – Duchaine remarks – that people with Pma do not talk to others about how they see faces for fear that they will consider it a sign of a psychiatric disorder”. With this research, the authors hope to make people understand that prosopometamorphopsia exists and what it is, raising awareness among the public and the medical community.