Current accounts, keeping your money safe costs more and more. Punch for the under 35s, Italians overwhelmed by increases in 2023

Not just life, even owning a current account costs more and more. According to a survey by Altroconsumo, in the last 14 months the cost of maintaining Italians’ bank accounts has risen to a double-digit increase.

The association, digging into the data relating to the Overall Cost Indicators (ICC) of 297 current accounts in the period between 31 January 2023 and 15 March of the same year, brought to light that the segment of users under 35 is been overwhelmed by a wave of spending, with an average growth of 30%.

This trend marks a clear cut to the previously advantageous pricing policies for under 35s adopted by various banks, although there are some exceptions.

Not even families were spared, in fact, they saw the costs linked to the current account increase by an average of 9%. As regards online current accounts, the survey revealed an increase in average costs of 4.95% over the course of a year.

Despite this, Altroconsumo highlights the possibility of identifying online offers that allow you to eliminate costs, suggesting consumers to consult the “Annual summary of expenses”, a very helpful tool in evaluating the convenience of their current account.