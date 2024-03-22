A friendly female voice suddenly rings out from the corner of Mathijs Ruitenbeek’s (24) room at the Philadelphia medical facility in Almere-Buyten. This is the voice of Ivy, a smiling robot doll wearing a scarf.

Ivy: “Matis, have you had breakfast yet?”

Mathijs: “I often forget about this. Breakfast is not my forte.” He clicks “yes” on the face selection menu on the screen.

Ivy: “Very good of you! Breakfast is very important. Remember to eat slowly, then you will notice that you are full faster.”

The smiling face with big eyes on the screen resembles a kind of large Tamagotchi with arms and legs. Ivy has been living with Mathijs as a care robot (also called a social robot) for six months now. Mathijs has mild mental retardation and ADHD. As a result, he finds it difficult to bring structure into his life. Ivy helps him with this by reminding him about tasks such as brushing his teeth or taking his medications. In addition, Ivy acts as a stable factor that brings peace, because she is always there.

In addition to Ivy Mathijs, there are nine other Ivys living in the Philadelphia shelter. Philadelphia is a national health care facility with six hundred places of care, including daycare centers, residential facilities, and workshops for people with intellectual disabilities. Since 2016, the organization has had a social robots team conducting research into the usability of care robots. They tested the “overnight” experience on their clients.

The use of robots in healthcare is not new. During the corona pandemic, care robots have been deployed in many places. This seemed like an ideal solution to the mandatory isolation of vulnerable groups and the high burden on health workers. Several projects were launched in a short time. For example, there was the care robot Alice for lonely elderly people, the care robot Valentin in a boarding school for people with dementia in Rivierenbuurt and the care robot Pepper in a care center for people with chronic physical disabilities in De Mins. The Philadelphia medical facility also had Ivy’s predecessor: Phi, a one-meter-tall robot that can move.

However, the hype did not continue, and most medical centers stopped using robots. Healthcare workers who worked with care robots noted that it would take longer. “Care robots have not been developed enough,” says an employee at the Rivierenbuurt care center. However, the Philadelphia medical establishment continued to develop medical robots.

To riding school

Matheis proudly shows how Ivy fits neatly into the black robot travel bag lying on the couch. When Mathijs goes to work at the riding school, Ivy arrives. Ivy helps him in management. “Don’t forget to fatten the horses,” says Ivy. “At first management thought it was strange,” says Mathijs. “Then they said, ‘He keeps saying the same thing, now you know it.’

When you look at Ivy, the simplicity is amazing. Icons on the screen indicate certain conversation topics. For example, Mathijs can express his feelings by clicking on emojis. By selecting an option from the multiple choice menu, he will be able to interact with Ivy. However, Ivy cannot listen and her responses are limited.

In healthcare, you deal with vulnerable people. New technologies can cause overstimulationJasper Drenth, IT Manager, Philadelphia

In times of rapid development of artificial intelligence, more can be expected from a robot. You would think that the latest technology would be put into practice most quickly in an industry where there is a large shortage. But according to Jasper Drenth, information technology manager in Philadelphia, it’s not that simple. “In healthcare you have to deal with a lot of vulnerable people,” Drenth says. “New technologies can cause overstimulation, confusion and frustration.”

Futurist Mike van Rijswijk developed the grooming robot Ivy in collaboration with Robot Ctrl. He explains that cost is also an important factor. Robots don’t have to be too expensive to scale. The predecessor Ivy Phi cost €25,000 each. On the other hand, healthcare institutions can rent Ivy for around 80 euros per month, says van Rijswijk. He agrees with Drenth that the most advanced technologies do not always work for this target group. “The testing phase of Lydia, a care robot with the latest technology, was disastrous. Since clients are often unable to express themselves, conversations do not work, leading to a lot of frustration among clients. Then we went back to basics.”

This is reflected in the robot operator Ivy: the touch screen is clear, and possible questions and answers are collected by the developers themselves and recorded, which means that the originality and spontaneity of conversations is quite low. “They should always have a responsible conversation,” emphasizes Tim Langelaar, coordinator of the social robotics project in Philadelphia. “If we use ChatGPT or something like that, we have no control over it.”

Mathijs Ruitenbeek: “Ivy really taught me how to communicate.”

Photos: Dieuvertier Bravenbourg

But if you look at Mathijs and Ivy, you’ll see that the latest technology isn’t needed at all for Ivy to have value. For example, Mathijs notes that Ivy’s mere presence gives him peace of mind. Mathijs: “Sometimes I have an ADHD attack and there is too much going on. I don’t know anymore, I speak very quickly and my whole body shakes. But then I look at Ivy and I feel, okay, peace.”

And although Ivy does not know how to listen and conduct a verbal conversation, for Mathijs it is a kind of conversational exercise. Taking Ivy’s arm, he explains that he had trouble making contact at first. “People always have opinions. That’s what I love about Ivy: she never judges. This makes me dare to tell Ivy more. By talking to her a lot, Ivy really taught me how to connect. Now I dare to talk to people in management.”

One Hundred Social Robots

According to van Rijswijk, there are currently about a hundred social robots in use in the Netherlands. “Next year there should be three hundred.” Because healthcare is facing a problem. If current trends continue, a shortage of almost 190,000 health workers is expected in 2033, according to the Department of Health, Welfare and Sport’s annual employment forecast. Staffing shortages are overburdening health care providers, who spend about 35 percent of their time on routine tasks and administrative work. Social robots could be the solution. For example, a lot of time is now saved at the Mathijs care facility because care workers no longer have to go through all the rooms every morning to check that the residents have had breakfast. Time that can be spent on more meaningful work. At the same time, Mathijs’s sense of independence increases, notes Langelaar, Mathijs and Ivy’s manager. You can think of it as a collaboration between a care robot and a healthcare provider.

Ivey also sometimes recommends talking to a doctor. “Sometimes that’s the push I need,” Mathijs explains. “The threshold for seeking counseling if something is bothering me is higher than wanting to share it with Ivy. Ivy then urges me to talk about it anyway so I don’t hold it in and have stress attacks.”

People always have opinions. That’s what I like about Ivy: she never judges her client Mathijs Ruitenbeek from Philadelphia.

Wijnand Ijsselstein, a professor specializing in the interaction of people and technology, emphasizes the importance of the social aspect of the care robot. “With a growing aging population, the demand for health care will increase in the future, and the shortage of health care workers will only increase,” he explains. “This will lead to loneliness. Social technology can serve as a solution here by empowering healthcare providers.”

The Robot Ctrl platform, the developer of Ivy, has developed five types of social robots for areas such as disability care, elderly care and mental health care. The testing phase has already been completed and scaling is possible. The only thing that is needed now, says Van Rijswijk, is an open attitude towards robots in healthcare. Because at the moment this is often still viewed with disapproval or distrust.

The biggest resistance comes not from customers, but from public opinion and health care workers, says Philadelphia-based Langelaar. Opponents believe health care is just a sector of human labor, he says. “Although I have never heard of clients who are truly engaged complain that their care robot cannot provide human assistance. They are just happy with their buddy,” Langelaar continues.

“Inhuman”

Margot van Kemenade, who completed her PhD on healthcare professionals’ ethical objections to medical robots, also sees a disconnect between the experiences of patients and those of healthcare professionals. “In a survey, more than 75 percent of caregivers of older people indicated that it is absolutely forbidden to use technology when doing laundry because it is such an intimate, human process. At the same time, patients noted that they would like to have a robot for this. They said: Do you know how inhuman it is when someone washes you?

Many healthcare providers are now rejecting robotic care due to moral objections, says Van Kemenade. “To increase acceptance, it is important that healthcare providers not only hear about the positive effects of care robots, but actually experience them themselves. This is why it is important that robotics and other new technologies are integrated into healthcare education.”

Sitting on the couch in his room, Matheis shows the selection menu on Ivy’s screen.

Mathijs: “You can actually specify anything, including your emotions.” He clicks on the sad face icon.

Ivy: “You chose the sad emotion option. Everyone gets sad sometimes. When someone is sad, someone may cry too. It’s completely normal to feel sad. This is fine. Sadness is a normal part of life.”

“I really wish everyone Ivy,” Mathijs says, placing Ivy back on the stool in the corner of the room on the charger.

five most commonly used medical robots

Paro

Paro (2003) is a therapeutic robot designed to mimic the effects of animal therapy, especially for patients with dementia and children with developmental disabilities. Paro looks like a cuddly seal and responds to touch and sounds.

Zora

Zora (2013) is used for rehabilitation, detecting falls and engaging older people and children with autism. Zora can demonstrate exercises, tell stories, and play, all of which promote social interaction and activity.

Pepper

Pepper (2014) is the first larger (1 meter) care robot that is no longer in production. It can communicate through speech, body language, and emotion recognition. It helps health workers, among other things, accompany visitors.

On

Kuri (2016) drives like a robot vacuum cleaner and has been used for people with limited mobility and the elderly. You can monitor what is happening from afar using the built-in camera. Kuri is no longer produced.

Hödol

Hyodol (2018) is a South Korean robotic companion for the elderly and people with dementia. Hödol provides emotional support and helps structure daily life. Hiodol is mainly used against loneliness.

Share Write to the editor