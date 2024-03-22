Palawan, an island in the Philippines as beautiful as it is distant. After almost three days of travel, it is in this tropical paradise that we finally try the long-awaited MT450. Far from white beaches and turquoise water there are valleys and hills, there is lush vegetation, there are pleasantly “guided” roads and, above all, an infinite number of off-road routes, sometimes “soft” and sometimes beaten. Ideal terrain, in short, to understand what this promising adventure is capable of, on paper a new point of reference among the A2s for effectiveness in “off” mode, net of a super price and behavior on asphalt that should be more than convincing.

Well, the new CFMoto does not disappoint and confirms that it is a different proposal from all its competitors and with many strings to its bow. Perfect, let’s say this straight away, it is not. We also add, however, that the figure of 6,240 euros (CIM indicative) at which it is sold is so interesting as to make its shortcomings immediately forgivable, which among other things are not serious. The tooth is gone, the pain is gone, know that if it becomes your motorcycling life partner you will have to live with an improved ability to absorb small bumps, which we believe depend on suspensions that are not so smooth or on tires with a very rigid construction – they are probably the two things together. A modular front brake awaits you but a little demanding in terms of lever effort when intense decelerations are needed. And you will have to get used to an improvable relationship between throttle control and delivery. Specifically, the engine reacts excessively to small rotations, those which, to be clear, are performed to travel at a constant speed. Especially at slower speeds, i.e. with low gears, this causes you to move forward in a somewhat jerky way, trying but failing to “point” the throttle and instead ending up performing small and continuous “close-open”. We believe that the lack of a ride-by-wire throttle control pays for this. For the rest, or in general, we are talking about a truly convincing adventure. Starting from the fact that it is easy to manage.

It appears light in manoeuvre, has a lot of “steering” and allows even those measuring just over 170 cm in height to touch the ground firmly with both feet. Clearly, having such a strong offroad effectiveness with such a low seating surface means that the distance between the saddle and footrests is limited and you travel with your legs a little curled up. On the other hand, no one can perform miracles and there is a solution for those of tall stature who are most affected by this and it is called an optional high saddle. Which isn’t even that high, in reality, with its declared 870 mm. Apart from this, the driving position is pleasant both when sitting and standing. The tank area is not very slim but it is pleasant to squeeze between the legs and allows correct freedom of movement when off-road, even uphill where it is necessary to move the body forward.

It can be said that you enjoy a nice feeling of mastery regardless of the terrain and posture. The chassis also has this pleasant elasticity, understood as the ability to satisfy in the most disparate situations. We tackled some nice corners, well-bent at 110-120 km/h, enjoying pleasant precision; we danced in a patchwork of slow, bumpy curves and counter-curves, taking advantage of the nice leap in descending the bend and changing direction; we drove on soft sand between steep climbs and descents, and sharp bends, enjoying a rigorous and predictable front end (21″ is 21″, there’s no escaping); we jumped using small indispensable invitations (the root, the exit from the basin, the smooth stone) without impacting the bottom of the suspension travel; We also raced on beaten dirt roads and noted a chassis that was well balanced between the legs, easy to direct by working on the footrests and therefore also playful. And what a beautiful engine! It “turns” smoothly even just below 2,000 rpm and is immediately lively, right from the low end, with a progression that, honestly, we didn’t expect to be so brilliant in light of the displacement and fractionation. And instead it is always ready and full-bodied, as well as quite gritty at the highs. The result is that it gives satisfaction whether used by geeks or with an extra gear, with the always welcome side dish of a nice exhaust note. It transmits a little too much vibration to the footrests and handlebars above 6,000 rpm, yes. More than in the curves, it is noticeable in the transfers. Due to a fairly short ratio, which helps the twin to express the brilliance mentioned above, it travels in the comfort zone up to 110-115 km/h. Furthermore, a modicum of forbearance is needed; while aerodynamic protection remains valid.