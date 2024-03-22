Rome, March 22, 2024 – “The brutal terrorist attack carried out in Moscow requires the strongest condemnation. Horror and damnation must accompany violence against all innocent civilian victims. The fight against all forms of terrorism must be a shared commitment of the entire international community.” This is what the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella said about the terrorist attack that occurred in Moscow in the evening (read here).

This was echoed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who wrote in X: “The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable. Firm and complete condemnation of the Italian government for this heinous act of terrorism. “I express my full solidarity with the victims and families of the victims.”

Tajani: “Total condemnation”

“The firm condemnation of Italy and its closeness to the families of the innocent victims” of the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow was expressed through Tg1 by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“The government strongly condemns any act of terrorism and we are close to the families of the victims,” Tajani added. (Photo: quirinale.it)

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.