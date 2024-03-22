Moscow, March 22, 2024 – “The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists are planning to attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours.” This is followed by classic warnings to avoid getting into potentially dangerous situations. A few words, brief, but still alarming. This is not indiscretion or unconfirmed rumors. Rather, it is an official note from the US Embassy in Russia, released on March 8. In keeping with the tradition of Ruetir, which is accustomed to sharing the documents it reports on (especially in such sensitive matters), we have attached below the embassy note, which everyone can read by clicking here. The Americans did not explain what he was talking about: about possible Ukrainian drones, about some actions of the rebel Russians, or about something else. But there is one point that could help shed light on this dark story.

Terrorist attack in Moscow: time

On March 7, the day before the American note, Russian channels reported that Moscow’s intelligence services had “liquidated” a cell of Islamic terrorists from ISKP, or the Islamic State in Afghanistan, who the Russians believed were planning an attack in Afghanistan. metropolitan synagogue. At the beginning of the year, the same ISKP claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Iran, which killed 84 people and injured 284. This is the worst massacre in the history of the Islamic Republic. And today, ISIS, through its telegram channels, claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack that occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow, which, according to TASS, killed 40 people and injured 145 (read here). After claiming responsibility for the attack on Moscow, the Islamic State says the perpetrators have returned safely to their bases. “Islamic State militants attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds of people and causing widespread destruction at the site before retreating safely to their bases,” the report said. .

Let’s be clear: ISIS’s claim has not yet been confirmed. Other hypotheses cannot be ruled out. But what we can say is that the Islamic State, which everyone thought was defeated in 2019 after it was destroyed in Syria (its stronghold), in fact continues to exist. And scare Europe, the world. Of course, he was weakened, but not defeated. As shown by the events that have occurred since the beginning of the year. Numerous African terrorist groups, such as Boko Haram or the Islamic State of the Horn of Africa, can be traced back to ISIS in the Middle East and continue to pose threats and commit terrorist acts.

