Terracina, March 22, 2024 – Yesterday afternoon, March 21, officers at the Terracina Police Station took precautionary action against a 57-year-old Terracina man with various police backgrounds who was cited for harassment and criminal damage.

In particular, in January last year, the victim came to the police station and wrote a statement against the suspect, her neighbor. During the complaint, the woman repeated an episode already reported in August 2022, when her neighbor, brandishing two axes, insulted and threatened her and her younger daughter.

She then said that after this episode, which had already been reported, there were other episodes in which the suspect threw objects at her from the window when he saw her returning home, as well as other episodes of threats and insults until December 2023 During the year, a woman, while not leaving the house to get her car, noticed that the right side of the car was noticeably scratched, and an insulting inscription addressed to her was written on the car window.

Then the suspect confronted her and in a threatening manner confirmed his responsibility for the damage caused, which was confirmed by another witness interrogated by investigators.

The woman told police that she and her family were forced to live in a constant state of anxiety and fear, unable to move due to lack of other options, so much so that after escalating violence and threats against her from the Suspected Daughter, she refused to go to school. because she feared for her safety, and instead was forced to return home only when her husband was there, and park the car in other parking spaces so that the suspect could not damage it again.

Following the filing of the complaint, the police, together with the Attorney General, carried out an in-depth investigation and, based on the data collected by the employees of the Terracina police station, the Attorney General requested that the appropriate preventive measure be applied to the investigating judge, who: having agreed with the circumstances presented, issued a preventive measure in the form of house arrest with electronic monitoring devices and provided in the same Resolution that in the absence of consent to electronic monitoring, pre-trial detention in prison will be applied to the man.

The man, tracked down by members of the Judicial Police of Terracina, during the execution of the order, without indicating a suitable place to serve the measure of house arrest and without consenting to the use of electronic monitoring, was transferred to a local prison accessible to the AG

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

