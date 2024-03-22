Tacos are the most popular street dish in the world. So far so good. Tacos are known throughout the world and although they do not have the omnipresence of certain fast food preparations, the taco has been identified everywhere as a food originating from Mexico.

However, Taste Atlas users say that the best tacos are eaten at Valentina’s Tex Mex Bbq located at Manchaca Road 11500, in Austin, Texas, United States. The menu features brisket tacos, carnitas, fajitas and chicken, in addition to offering sandwiches, breakfasts and sausages. This place recommended by Food Network has a rating of 4.6 stars out of five, making it the tastiest taqueria in the world, according to gastronomic experts from Taste Atlas.

The second taqueria is also located outside of Mexico and in the neighboring country. Ray’s Drive Inn has a 4.4 rating and is located at 822 SW 19th Street in San Antonio, Texas. The taco that you cannot miss is the “puffy”, in which the tortilla is fried and the stew is inserted in the middle and dressed with lettuce, cheese and tomato toppings.

Finally, a Mexican taqueria appears in the top three. In the north of the country, on Calzada del Tecnológico 473 in Tijuana is Mariscos El Mazateño, a place that has one of the best tacos in the world. The shrimp tacos. Its rating is 4.5 stars, however, it is in this place because its recommendations are lower than the previous one.

The rest of the list of the best 10 taquerias in the world completes it:

Henry’s Puffy Tacos in San Antonio, United States Taqueria Franc in Tijuana Tacos de Canasta Los Especiales in Mexico City El huequito in Mexico City Tacodeli in Texas, United States Veracruz All Natural in Round Rock, United States Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio , USA

Could it be that the taco is tastier crossing the border?

