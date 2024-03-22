Fondi, March 22, 2024 – after a request for help from a surfer who reported that he had not had any news for some time about his friend who went into the sea with him near the Velici Clubs in Salto di Fondi. region. The Gaeta Coast Guard ordered the intervention of the patrol boat SAR CP 856 from Gaeta and the patrol boat CP 547 of the Terracina Maritime District Directorate. Patrol boat CP 547, also thanks to the reporter’s cooperation, intercepted the surfer, who was in good health but stranded due to the failure of one of the Wind Surf’s structural components. The man was rescued and taken safely to the port of Terracina.

The Coast Guard takes this opportunity to advise all mariners to exercise extreme caution when engaging in water sports and to pay particular attention to the efficiency of the vehicles used and the possession of all safety equipment.

