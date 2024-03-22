Stellantis, no Italy for the Chinese Leapmotor: it will produce electric cars in the Polish Tychy plant

Italy misses a golden opportunity. The Chinese car manufacturer Leapmotor, contrary to what emerged about a possible production of electric cars in the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, could instead build its vehicles in Poland.

In detail, according to Reuters, the company with which Stellantis signed an agreement last year to become a partner with 21% of the shares and to start a joint venture, could begin to build its T03 electric city car in the Tychy plant.

As Milano Finanza writes, according to what was reported by a reliable source, it seems that the production of electric vehicles could start as early as the second quarter of the year. This will happen through the use of the so-called semi-disassembled assembly (SKD) technique, a method that involves the transformation of partially assembled kits into finished products.

The plant designated for this operation is expected to be located in Poland, where Stellantis currently operates, producing, for example, Fiat branded cars. This collaboration aims to introduce price-competitive electric vehicle models to the European and North American markets in order to effectively compete with Chinese electric car manufacturers.

Despite the ambitious plans, it must be kept in mind that there are still obstacles to overcome. Currently, the joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor is not yet fully operational, as the regulatory approval process is still ongoing and has not yet been completed.

In recent times, there has been a significant entry of Chinese car manufacturers into the European market with a wide range of low-cost electric vehicle models. This phenomenon has triggered a sort of race among historic European car manufacturers to develop equally convenient and competitive electric vehicles.

The arrival of low-cost electric vehicles from China has represented a major challenge for traditional car brands in Europe. The pressure to offer more accessible vehicles has become increasingly evident, as consumers are increasingly inclined to adopt environmentally friendly solutions.

This scenario has pushed European car manufacturers to focus more of their efforts on research and development of technologies that allow them to produce electric vehicles at lower costs, without compromising quality or performance. This means investing in efficient manufacturing processes, new battery technologies and cheaper electric components, as well as distribution and marketing strategies that make electric vehicles more accessible and desirable to the European public.

Stellantis table, the appointments set with Mimit plant by plant

The first meetings have been called to examine the individual Stellantis production plants in Italy. The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, on the recommendation of Minister Adolfo Urso, has convened the first meetings on the Stellantis production plants in Italy.

As reported by Ansa, the meeting on Melfi (Basilicata) has been set for Tuesday 2 April, at 3.30 pm; the following day, Wednesday 3 April, at 10.00 am, it will be the turn of the table for the Mirafiori site in Turin (Piedmont). A note from Mimit announced it.

The meetings will take place at Palazzo Piacentini: in addition to Minister Urso and the technical offices of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, representatives of the Stellantis Group, the Region concerned, Anfia (National Association of the Italian Automotive Supply Chain) and of trade union organizations.

Not only. Similar appointments will follow for the Stellantis factories present in Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Molise. The meetings follow the conclusion of the first phase of the Stellantis Roundtable which focused on the activities of the five working groups, divided as follows: Production volumes and market; Competitiveness and efficiency of plants; Research, development and innovation; Supply chain; Employment and training.

A memorandum of understanding between the Basilicata Region, employers, the Municipality of Melfi, Uilm, Fim, Fismic and Uglm, for the automotive district of Melfi (Potenza) was signed yesterday.

As indicated by the trade unions – who have asked for active participation in the table convened by the Minister of Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, for next April 2nd – the agreement provides for the obligation for companies to hire exclusively workers who have left the process production linked to the automotive sector, including those in social safety nets and Naspi; the commitment of the Basilicata Region to reduce the cost of the social safety net by 20 percent, no longer borne by the company; the possibility of using extraordinary redundancy funds in derogation for workers who have left the sector; quarterly meetings between unions and the Region for monitoring.

During the meeting, tenders for the complex crisis area were also presented. “We are only at the beginning of a journey – the trade union organizations wrote in a note – which is taking shape through tenders and initial investments. It is important to understand that it may be necessary to reconvert part of our industrial system to adapt it to new activities and to new workers to be retrained. However, we are firmly committed to safeguarding employment levels.”

Stellantis, agreement reached for voluntary exits. Fiom does not sign

Furthermore, today Stellantis signed a framework agreement with the national trade union organizations signatories of the Specific Collective Labor Contract (Ccsl) – with the exception of Fiom – which defines the identification methods and economic treatments provided for workers interested in the termination of their employment relationship because they are close to fulfilling the requirements to benefit from a pension or who intend to undertake new professional paths. A spokesperson for Stellantis Italia informed Radiocor that the initiative is part of the initiatives implemented by Stellantis to address the effects of the ongoing energy and technological transition process which is affecting the automotive sector in all its aspects (Oem and suppliers throughout Europe), including employment ones, and is the natural continuation of previous agreements already signed by the company in recent years.