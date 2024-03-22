The Ministry of Transport, led by Matteo Salvini, officially presented the decree to regulate speed cameras. This is an inter-ministerial decree which also involves the departments of the Interior and Infrastructure, with the aim of imposing stricter and more detailed rules on detectors to prevent abuse by some Municipalities that use fines as a source of income. In total it consists of six articles and two annexes.

Speed ​​cameras prohibited

Speed ​​cameras can be used on motorways, main, secondary and local extra-urban motorways only if the speed limit is not more than 20 km/h lower than that set by the Code for that type of road. On cycle-pedestrian itineraries on extra-urban roads, the limit must not be less than 30 km/h.

The average speed can only be monitored on motorways, main and secondary extra-urban roads, with a distance of at least 1 km between the entry and exit “portals”. The distance between the speed limit sign and the speed camera must be at least one kilometre.

On urban roads where possible, authorities should prefer speed bumps to speed cameras. Speed ​​detectors can only be used if the speed limit is not less than 50 km/h on urban roads, 50 km/h on urban neighborhood and local roads, 30 km/h on urban cycle roads and not lower at 30 km/h on cycle/pedestrian routes. They cannot be installed on roads where the speed limit is more than 20 km/h lower than the maximum established by the Code for that type of road.

The distance between the speed limit sign and the speed camera must be at least 200 meters on urban roads and at least 75 meters on other roads. The minimum distance between two speed cameras must be at least 500 meters in urban areas and in the border areas with extra-urban areas. The average speed can only be controlled on urban roads along sections of at least 500 metres, with a distance of at least one kilometer between two sections under control.

Mobile speed camera stations

On extra-urban roads, mobile speed camera stations cannot be positioned where the speed limit is too low. Furthermore, they must only be used where the speed limit is no more than 20 km/h lower than the maximum established by the Code for that type of road. The distance between the speed limit sign and the speed camera must be at least 1 km. Between two consecutive devices, the distance must be at least 4 km on motorways, 3 km on main extra-urban roads and 1 km on other roads.

Mobile speed camera stations on urban roads according to the new rules can only be used where the speed limit is not less than 50 km/h on urban thoroughfares, 50 km/h on neighborhood and local urban roads, 30 km/h on urban cycle roads and not less than 30 km/h on cycle/pedestrian itineraries.

There must be a distance of at least 1,000 meters between two consecutive speed cameras on the same road on urban roads and 500 meters on neighborhood and local roads. The distance between the speed limit sign and the speed camera cannot be less than 200 meters on urban roads and 75 meters on other roads.

Speed ​​camera approval

On roads other than motorways, speed camera stations can only be placed following planning agreed at the Permanent Provincial Conference. The objective is to avoid duplications and overlaps, ensuring effective control of speed limits and avoiding multiple detections on the same stretch of road or in the same period. The conditions for installing speed cameras include a high level of speed-related accidents, the impossibility of immediate complaint, and an average vehicle speed exceeding the permitted limits.

Municipalities and provinces will have to remove speed cameras that do not comply with the new rules within 12 months. The inspection costs must be documentable and analytical. Only the costs incurred for identifying the offender via public databases (the cost of which is minimal or practically nil) can be included in the report. From now on, expenses relating to the use of the equipment nor subsequent costs such as legal assistance or debt collection are not permitted. In summary, only postage costs can be considered.

The equipment can be acquired through leasing, fixed-rate rental, loaned by other public administrations or road concessionaires. Payment to the supplier must be proportionate to the cost or time of use of the equipment, without relation to the penalties assessed or collected.

The police force must manage and validate violations, while private individuals can carry out minor activities such as printing photographic documents and administrative management of reports.

Rules against the wild use of speed cameras

The objective of this speed camera reform is to eliminate wild fines, as also denounced by Fleximan. According to 2023 data, fines for violating the Highway Code generated an increase in collections for Italian municipalities, reaching over 1.53 billion euros, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2022 and 23.7% compared to 2019.

This represents a significant financial contribution for entities often in economic difficulty, which limits their investments in road infrastructure and safety. In fact, according to the data on fines in 2023, a large part of the proceeds from the latter is not used to comply with the obligations established by the Highway Code, but to finance other initiatives.

Speed ​​camera shot down by Fleximan

Although the Highway Code provides that 50% of the proceeds from fines are intended to raise awareness of road safety and that the proceeds from speeding fines are reinvested in works to improve road infrastructure, a recent Asaps report and of the Lorenzo Guarnieri Association highlights that Municipalities often allocate the proceeds of fines to other purposes.

For example, in 2022, the top 14 Italian cities by number of inhabitants collected a total of 549 million euros, of which only a small part was allocated to road safety education.

