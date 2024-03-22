For lovers of green and/or specially built BMWs, the modern used BMW E46 from Marktplaats is a special option.

We’re probably not saying anything crazy when we say the E46 generation of the BMW 3 Series is for enthusiasts. This was already the case when it first appeared on the market, but it has always remained the great generation of the 3er Reihe. If you want to have one, you can certainly find a silver or black one in some places with some nice options, but not that expensive.

Individual

The nice thing about cars in BMW’s price range, however, is that the options list goes further than you might imagine. Of course, they are not the same thing, especially when it comes to specialty paint colors and color combinations. What do you think of the Arizona Sun Metallic E46 that recently received the treatment? A car that is diametrically opposed to this is a modern used BMW 3 Series E46.

Individual Meergrün

Why we included it: This was a special exterior and interior color combination based on the pre-LCI BMW E46. This is also today. However, the orange one was a manual transmission 323i (six-row) with plenty of exterior and comfort options, fat wheels, and the only thing that wasn’t orange was the indicator glass. In this respect the contrast could not be greater.

Let’s start with the fact that the combination of exterior and interior is also special. For this occasion, the BMW E46 was not chosen in orange, but in a customized Meergrün (393). And yes, this is also a pre-LCI model, and yes, it also has a fabric (!) interior that matches the exterior. So much for the similarities between this and orange.

The basis

Color aside, it seems like the original buyer of a used BMW E46 in 1999 didn’t need much. No clear flashing lenses, so you get @Jaapiyo-approved orange lights. The standard Style 46 wheels were also more than sufficient, those wonderful 15-inch wheels that make it feel like you’re riding on regular steel wheels with BMW hubcaps (which you more or less are). Painted exterior parts? Not at all. Sliding/lifting roof? Nope. Parking sensors? You’re crazy. Fog lights? Hmm, yes, that one. Oh yeah, and what does this green one have that’s different from the one pictured in the Arizona Sun: power seats with memory function!

318i

With a spec like this BMW E46, you secretly hope it’s a 330i with a manual transmission. We can burst that bubble for you: it’s a 318i with an M43B19 on board. It’s actually a 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine that produces a genuine 118 hp. The first owner, by the way, was Portuguese, most likely, was not a racing type, because the M43 is equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Copen

The BMW E46 is a BMW E46, but the huge contrast between the different examples is clearly visible. This case of the BMW E46 is special. If that’s your thing, then it’s probably a good option anyway. As mentioned, this car made its way to the Netherlands after a Portuguese adventure in 2019. As exciting as this adventure was, it’s not all bad: the odometer only shows 66,556 km. Not bad for a 1999 car.

The asking price of 8,950 euros is quite a bit for an E46, but considering the composition and condition it is quite a hefty sum. Then buy it!

This article, specially compiled for the E46, for eco-lovers, first appeared on Ruetir.